Other Art Contest

Winners Not Pictured

Grades K-2

Eleanor Fitzgerald

Aria Douglas

Angelo Ciancaglini

Lucille Crisanti

Anthony Hoffman

Grades 3-5

Adeline Principio

Kamar McKlever

Grades 6-8

Reagan Higgins-Corbell

Sophia O’Brien

Owin Geghart

Alycia Lopez

Brenden Long

Grades 9-12

Zero Gage

Zyla Reid

Poetry Submission Highlights

“If We Must Come Together, Come Together in Peace”

By Lucianna Humphrey

I see peace, I see harmony.

I see politeness.

I see love being passed on.

I see people smiling.

I hear laughter.

I hear nice things.

I hear kids playing.

I feel happiness.

I feel love.

I feel joy.

I feel free.

I wonder if we could ever have peace in this world.

I wonder what would change if we had peace.

I wonder when our world will change.

I wonder when people will accept others.

I wish that anyone, no matter the color of their skin, would have freedom. I wish we would have no war.

I wish we would have no conflicts.

I wish that racism would stop.

I hope that we can come together in peace.

I hope that everyone of all colors will have freedom.

I hope that the world will have peace and love.

“Together We Stand”

By Angelo Moracco

Can Peace be Achieved Through a solid mind?

Can there truly be peace if we are all broken?

Can peace come to us even in our darkest hour?

But most of all, can peace be achieved through everyone?

Peace has poisoned the cup of meaning.

Peace must come from the heart.

You must find that peace,

You simply cannot ask for it.

But you’re not in this alone,

You can always rely on others to help.

If there’s smoke, there’s fire.

But after the fire fades,

There are ashes of hope in the aftermath.

And when those rays fall,

We’ll all be sure to catch them.

“Don’t Stay Quiet”

By Destinasia

Willingham

We become hushed by things that matter,

Don’t hold back,

Stand up and make a change,

Make a change and speak your truth,

People hold back from things they believe in,

We are whole,

We are together,

Don’t stand down,

Stand up and make a change,

I repeat,

Don’t stand down,

Stand up and make a change.

Other Poetry

Contest Winners

Grades 3-5

Janelle Tripoli

Elizabeth Anne Ciancaglini

Annabelle Bay

Grades 6-8

Thomas Hutteman

Isabella Andrade

Elizabeth Scibina

Roman Nearpass

Anthony Humphrey

Grades 9-12

Nathan Rusinko

