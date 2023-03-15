Other Art Contest
Winners Not Pictured
Grades K-2
Eleanor Fitzgerald
Aria Douglas
Angelo Ciancaglini
Lucille Crisanti
Anthony Hoffman
Grades 3-5
Adeline Principio
Kamar McKlever
Grades 6-8
Reagan Higgins-Corbell
Sophia O’Brien
Owin Geghart
Alycia Lopez
Brenden Long
Grades 9-12
Zero Gage
Zyla Reid
Poetry Submission Highlights
“If We Must Come Together, Come Together in Peace”
By Lucianna Humphrey
I see peace, I see harmony.
I see politeness.
I see love being passed on.
I see people smiling.
I hear laughter.
I hear nice things.
I hear kids playing.
I feel happiness.
I feel love.
I feel joy.
I feel free.
I wonder if we could ever have peace in this world.
I wonder what would change if we had peace.
I wonder when our world will change.
I wonder when people will accept others.
I wish that anyone, no matter the color of their skin, would have freedom. I wish we would have no war.
I wish we would have no conflicts.
I wish that racism would stop.
I hope that we can come together in peace.
I hope that everyone of all colors will have freedom.
I hope that the world will have peace and love.
“Together We Stand”
By Angelo Moracco
Can Peace be Achieved Through a solid mind?
Can there truly be peace if we are all broken?
Can peace come to us even in our darkest hour?
But most of all, can peace be achieved through everyone?
Peace has poisoned the cup of meaning.
Peace must come from the heart.
You must find that peace,
You simply cannot ask for it.
But you’re not in this alone,
You can always rely on others to help.
If there’s smoke, there’s fire.
But after the fire fades,
There are ashes of hope in the aftermath.
And when those rays fall,
We’ll all be sure to catch them.
“Don’t Stay Quiet”
By Destinasia
Willingham
We become hushed by things that matter,
Don’t hold back,
Stand up and make a change,
Make a change and speak your truth,
People hold back from things they believe in,
We are whole,
We are together,
Don’t stand down,
Stand up and make a change,
I repeat,
Don’t stand down,
Stand up and make a change.
Other Poetry
Contest Winners
Grades 3-5
Janelle Tripoli
Elizabeth Anne Ciancaglini
Annabelle Bay
Grades 6-8
Thomas Hutteman
Isabella Andrade
Elizabeth Scibina
Roman Nearpass
Anthony Humphrey
Grades 9-12
Nathan Rusinko