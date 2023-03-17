SENECA FALLS — Which American women of achievement will be the newest inductees into the National Women’s Hall of Fame?
The list will be announced March 29, the same day tickets for the Sept. 30 ceremony go on sale.
“In the five decades since its first induction ceremony in 1973, the Hall has continued to lift the voices and stories of exceptional women who changed the world,” said Jennifer Gabriel, executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, in an news release. “We are excited to come together with the nation in September in celebration of another historic class of honorees.”
Honorees are recognized for their invaluable contributions to American society in the areas of the arts, athletics, business, education, government, humanities, philanthropy and science.
The Hall’s 31st induction ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Smith Opera House in Geneva. The ceremony will be live-streamed on The Smith’s YouTube channel.
The 50th induction anniversary gala will be the night of Sept. 30 at the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Tickets for the event will go on sale in June.
Visit womenofthehall.org/nwhfinduction/2023-induction/ for updated information.
The 2023 inductees were nominated by the public and judged by an independent national panel of judges, an interdisciplinary team of experts across the nominees’ fields. An independent selection committee reviews finalists and makes the final recommendations for inductees.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame has 302 inductees.