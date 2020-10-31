Less than two weeks after losing her bid to unseat Rep. Tom Reed in the 2018 election for the 23rd Congressional District, Tracy Mitrano started plans for a rematch.
“Actually, this goes back to August of 2017, when I registered as a candidate. I said then it was going to take two times to get Tom Reed out of office,” Mitrano said in a recent phone interview. “The only delay after the 2018 election was making sure people wanted me to re-up. I promised people I would.”
Fast-forward two years, with the rematch already underway courtesy of early voting. Despite losing by about 20,000 votes in 2018, Mitrano thinks this time will be different.
“I believe more firmly than ever that the people of this district are looking for a change,” she said. “Although places like Corning and Ithaca are doing well, even through COVID, for the most part the western part of this district has been allowed to languish for too long during the tenure of my opponent. He has not had the vision or the will to do what is necessary, even before the pandemic.”
The Finger Lakes Times set up a phone interview with Reed for Oct. 23. That was the day Reed said he and his family were threatened with a dead animal and a brick bearing a family member’s name at his Corning home.
The phone call and interview could not be rescheduled in time for this story.
In a candidate essay submitted to the Times, Reed noted he has held more than 270 town hall meetings during his 10 years in Congress.
“Our record of approachability and accessibility is one we can be proud of,” he wrote. “We are always available to answer questions and address the needs of New Yorkers. I’m willing to work with anyone in order to help people, and I’m working to break the gridlock in Washington and put an end to the partisan games.”
Reed, a Republican, was first elected to represent New York’s 29th Congressional District in 2010. Two years later, the state lost two seats in the House due to population changes, and much of the 29th became the 23rd, a sprawling district that includes 11 counties in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.
Reed said the health and security of New Yorkers are his top priorities.
“We are working hard to fight the pandemic and safely reopen our economy and keep it open,” he said. “We have been able to secure over $90 million for our local hospitals. We delivered hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests to our region, enough to ensure our economy could safely reopen and stay open. During the height of the pandemic, we organized regional hospital cooperation, ensuring our hospitals and their frontline healthcare workers have the resources they need to stay safe, fight the virus, and keep their doors open during this crisis.”
Mitrano, a Democrat who lives just outside Penn Yan, claimed Reed and other Republicans in Congress are more concerned with big corporations, commercial banks and special interests that received federal funds in the first CARES Act.
“We have to take care of COVID first, then help municipalities and schools, deal with food insecurity, help the unemployed and small businesses. We need to lay the foundation for economic revitalization and make an investment in affordable health care and education,” she said. “We need to address infrastructure, roads, bridges, the internet. With those kind of building blocks, as the economy pulls out and we get a vaccine, we are poised for success.”
Reed said he has helped craft bipartisan stimulus legislation that does that.
“We want to take our approach and apply it to future recovery efforts. We are already thinking about what’s around the corner and how we can facilitate an aggressive economic recovery,” he said. “We’ve formed a 150-plus regional economic recovery team — these relationships and conversations will be critical to ensuring Western New York isn’t left behind. We want to bring our economy to a point where it is stronger and more resilient than ever.”