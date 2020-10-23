While the vote in populous Onondaga County will certainly loom large in the 24th Congressional District election, the candidates are touting their support for Wayne County during campaign appearances.
“We have been crisscrossing Wayne County for three years now — every corner of the county. The things I will champion are the things people are telling me in the county,” Democratic challenger Dana Balter said. “They are struggling with the cost of health care, struggling with the economy and struggling with opportunity. There is not enough economic growth to feel secure and for people to be assured they can build a better future for their children.”
Incumbent Republican John Katko said he has supported local farmers during his nearly six years in Congress, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, including assistance for specialty crop producers and dairy farms.
He also touted his involvement in the SHORE (Safer Harbors for Our Recreation Economy) Act, which he called bipartisan legislation for water infrastructure projects on Lake Ontario, and pressuring the International Joint Commission to increase the release of water from the lake to alleviate flooding on the south shore.
“It’s remarkable that once we really pressed them and got a bill through, all of a sudden more water was released and water levels are at a good spot now,” Katko said. “Almost 50 percent of the property tax revenue in Wayne County is from the shoreline. If they are flooded, that’s a big problem.”
The election is a rematch from 2018, when Katko defeated Balter by about 6 percentage points. The 24th district includes all of Wayne, Cayuga and Onondaga counties, and the western half of Oswego County.
The rematch has certainly been edgy, as evidenced by the numerous negative ads on Syracuse TV stations.
“John Katko has been in Congress for almost six years now and has failed to live up to the things we need most — making health care affordable and accessible. He signed the 2017 tax bill that makes the rich wealthier and benefits large corporations, and leaves the average person behind,” Balter said. “Donald Trump and John Katko have also been engaged in a concerted effort to roll back environmental protections that are in place.”
Katko, meanwhile, has painted Balter as an extreme liberal.
“My message is being bipartisan and getting things done in Washington. I really compare that to the message and tone of my opponent, who is about as far left on the political spectrum as they come,” he said. “This district doesn’t want someone like that. They want someone who works in the middle and get things done.”
Katko said he is considered the second most bipartisan member of Congress. He added that during a recent debate, Balter said her role model in Congress is California Democrat Katie Porter, who Katko said is considered the most liberal member of the party.
“I’ve had 65 bills passed by the House during my time in Congress and more than two dozen signed into law by two different presidents. That is how you get things done,” he said. “My opponent is for raising taxes and getting rid of tax reform. She also wants Medicare for all ... and she supports the state’s bail reform and wants to make it federal, part of the Biden platform. That would absolutely make our communities less safe. That is pretty frightening. She would not be a good fit for this area.”
Balter said she is telling voters this is their chance to send someone to Congress who will champion their causes, needs and priorities.
“My story is their story. I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. I know what it’s like to not find health insurance ... and what it’s like to have a mountain of medical debt you can’t get out from under,” she said. “I understand that first-hand. We need to have a good policy in place so nobody in our district has to deal with those kind of challenges anymore.”