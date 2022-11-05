This is not a race Democrat Steven Holden is supposed to win.
When the final congressional district configurations were released in the spring, the 24th Congressional District — currently a swing district represented by moderate Republican John Katko — turned decidedly red.
That gives Republican Claudia Tenney, a representative for the current 22nd District, the advantage heading into Tuesday’s election for the two-year seat.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a labor of love,” said Holden in recent stop at the Finger Lakes Times offices. “We’ve met a lot of great people on the campaign trail.”
Holden, of Camillus, was originally one of a long list of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd District, which is where his residence is. He said he was asked by party leaders to consider a run in the reconfigured 24th. It’s an all-volunteer staff working for him, he noted.
Tenney said in a phone call that she takes nothing for granted when it comes to elections. She said recently that she was driving 1,800 to 2,100 miles a week meeting constituents around the vast district, which runs from Niagara County to the North Country and into the Finger Lakes, including Ontario, Seneca, Yates and Wayne counties.
“I love the district,” she said. “The people are tremendous.”
She said the district is “almost indistinguishable” from the current 22nd District, which includes her home in Oneida County. She has since rented a place in Canandaigua, where she said she lived in the 1980s.
Holden likewise loves the 24th’s makeup, which he calls the “lake district.”
“Water is life,” he explained. “This district is the lifeblood of New York. It has some of the best agricultural land you will find.”
Holden is an Oklahoma native and U.S. Army veteran who did multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Democrat said he sees not two, but three colors in the district: red, blue and green, the latter representing a group he has a connection to — veterans and service members. He points to the soldiers and families at the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum near Watertown.
He said veterans share unique concerns beyond politics, such as the toxic burn pits legislation, which he said Tenney voted against.
“There’s a sacred bond for those who put on the uniform to protect the nation,” he said.
However, Tenney, who has a son in the Marine Corps, told the Times earlier this year that she voted in favor of the Health Care for Burn Pits Veterans Act, but that legislation was defeated by Democrats. She voted against the Democratic version of the bill because of modifications she said “could potentially open the door to even further reckless spending by Democrats in Congress on issues that have nothing to do with veterans.”
Divergent views on election, Jan. 6
Holden believes he can appeal to Republicans unhappy with the party’s move to the right, which includes election denial and an allegiance to former President Donald Trump, and the whitewashing by some in the GOP related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
“Many of them say to me, ‘That’s not the Republican party I remember,’ ” he said.
Holden maintained that Tenney is “tied to the hip” to Trump, pointing to her vote not to certify the election of Joe Biden.
“She has the same oath to the Constitution of the United States as a commissioned officer,” he said.
Tenney, chair of the all-Republican House Election Integrity Caucus, has been accused of being one of many Republicans running this fall who refuse to acknowledge Biden’s victory.
According to an analysis by the Washington Post, “at least 86 judges, including Trump appointees, rejected at least one post-election lawsuit filed by Trump or his supporters and that they consistently found there was no substantive evidence to support claims of fraud and irregularities. ‘Calling an election unfair does not make it so,’ wrote Trump federal appeals court nominee Stephanos Bibas in one opinion. ‘Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.’ ”
Tenney sees it differently.
“I think what happened in the end is we will never know (who won),” said Tenney, who added that she has urged Trump, who is pondering another run at the presidency, to move on. “I don’t think we can do anything about the 2020 election.”
She said her stance is far more nuanced, claiming there are demonstrated irregularities from the election.
In arguing for the need for election reform, Tenney said New York and other states are not doing a good job maintaining voter rolls. She noted a report released by the conservative Public Interest Legal Foundation, which claimed to have found 3.1 million New York voter registrations were missing personally identifiable information such as Social Security or driver’s license numbers. She said the information is required under the Helping America Votes Act in order to promote good voter roll maintenance.
On the U.S. Capitol insurrection, Tenney said that when meeting with voters, Jan. 6 does not come up. She said people are more concerned with pocketbook issues like inflation and fuel prices.
They’re apart on other issues as well
Differences abound on other issues as well, including abortion.
Holden told the The Citizen of Auburn in a series of questions and answers focusing on various issues that Congress needs to “codify reproductive rights at the federal level so that women can make their own healthcare and family planning choices. ... These hard decisions are often painful decisions that should be made by women with the advice of their healthcare providers and not by the government.”
Tenney told the Citizen she is a “strongly pro-life candidate, who has consistently been endorsed by organizations like Susan B. Anthony List and National Right to Life. The United States Constitution is fundamentally a life-affirming document, and the recent Dobbs decision overturning Roe and Casey reaffirmed this important principle.”
She said the Supreme Court has rightly returned the issue over to states to decide.
On climate change, Holden believes bold action is needed.
“Time is running out,” he told the Citizen. “Our near future holds periods of intense droughts, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, flooding, and catastrophic storms. The cause is the accumulation of greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels. We must wean ourselves from these products and create an economy based on green energy. The U.S. can become a global leader in this new economy, which will create millions of new jobs, while reducing our dependence on oil producers that threaten our national security. Climate change deniers who stubbornly remain addicted to the money from big oil and other greenhouse gas producers are standing in the way of progress.”
Tenney told the Times she is more skeptical of climate change and whether fossil fuels are the culprit. Regardless of whether it’s real, plans to reduce greenhouse gases by moving to 100% renewable energy is unrealistic for the foreseeable future, she maintains.
“We have to have reliable energy,” she said, pointing to New York, where the state has established a goal of a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. “It’s just an unreasonable position they’re taking.”
Tenney said the state needs to look at nuclear energy as a way to provide emission-free energy, but added that “I don’t think fossil (fuel) is the enemy,” pointing to natural gas as a far better alternative to coal.
Holden criticizes Tenney’s support for hydrofracking, which Tenney supports in her American Energy is Global Security Act that was introduced in August. The legislation would withhold federal funds from the federal Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program administered by the Department of Energy for any state with a statewide fracking ban.
“New York state is sitting on top of natural gas formations that could power our state with clean energy for decades,” Tenney said at the time.
Holden disagrees.
He told the Citizen that fracking is “a destructive technology that threatens the ecology of a district that depends for its economy on the purity of Finger Lakes and its many waterways.”
A large anti-fracking movement in the Finger Lakes several years ago helped lead the state Department of Environmental Conservation to prohibit the practice, which some say could threaten drinking water, along with other environmental concerns.