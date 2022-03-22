LYONS — The Ohmann Theater will be the site of a congressional candidates’ forum Wednesday featuring two local Republicans.
The forum, set for 7 p.m., features Robert Groom and John Murtari. Each will speak and take questions from the audience, Murtari said in a press release. Lyons Republican Chairman Dan Olsen will serve as moderator.
Murtari, the event organizer, noted that candidates need 1,250 petition signatures to appear on a primary ballot, which is June 28.
“Gathering petition signatures is a manual door-to-door process,” the press release stated. “Without significant party support, both Lyons men must rely on volunteers to help.”
The deadline for submitting petitions to the state Board of Elections is April 7.
The 24th Congressional District was redrawn recently and now stretches from the Thousand Islands to Niagara Falls. There are three other Republicans running: Mario Fratto of Geneva, Andrew McCarthy of Olean, and an incumbent member of Congress, Chris Jacobs from Buffalo, who currently serves in the 27th District.
Jacobs has been endorsed by a number of county committees in the district.
“The Lyons candidates hope the event on Wednesday will allow them to hear concerns from local residents, answer questions, and excite some local support from within Wayne County,” the press release said.