WASHINGTON — The three candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the Aug. 23 primary for the 24th Congressional District seat have signed pledges to support a constitutional amendment limiting House and Senate terms, an organization pushing the initiative announced Monday.
U.S. Term Limits, which said it is the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, is praising House candidates Mario Fratto, Claudia Tenney and George Phillips for signing the pledge.
U.S. Term Limits said more than 100 members of Congress have signed the pledge.
“This strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” said USTL President Philip Blumel. “America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”
The organization said the U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads: “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three House terms and two Senate terms and no longer limit.”
The U.S. Term Limits constitutional amendment has been introduced in both the Senate by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and his colleagues and the U.S. House by Rep. Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress,” Blumel said. “More than 80% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits.”
USTL said a nationwide poll on term limits conducted by Scott Rasmussen in 2021 indicate term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support.
Rasmussen’s analysis states: “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”
Blumel said the need for term limits is urgent.
“America is in trouble,” he said. “Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to return control of our nation to the people. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional terms.”
USTL said the term limits amendment resolutions would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate and ratification by 38 states in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.
The Democratic candidate in the 24th House race in November, Steven Holden, did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.