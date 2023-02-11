GORHAM — This Ontario County town is getting a $3 million grant and a nearly $5 million loan for upgrades at its water treatment plant.
The funding was announced in a news release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul. More than $40 million is going to municipalities statewide.
Gorham will be getting a $3 million grant from the state’s Water Infrastructure Improvement program and $4.97 million in short-term, market-rate financing through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. That will help upgrade the town’s water plant near Canandaigua Lake to an “ultrafiltration” plant that will treat source water properly, addressing harmful algal blooms and high turbidity.
The plant, built in 1965, is on East Lake Road, across from Deep Run Beach.
“It has been upgraded through the years but the blue-green algae has been something we have been concerned with,” Gorham Supervisor Fred Lightfoote said. “We have taken steps to address it but it’s still an issue. This new upgrade will make our plant much more robust.”
Lightfoote said town officials worked with the engineering firm MRB Group on the grant application and plan, which will include upgrades to the facility and construction of a pole barn-type building on the land where the plant is. He called the $3 million grant a team effort for a small community and bringing “some (state) tax money back home.”
“We have discussed several options including building a new plant, but this is less costly and we feel it’s the best option at this point,” said Lightfoote, adding that construction will likely begin in 2024. “Yes, it’s an expensive project, but it should produce benefits for years to come and protect our drinking water.”