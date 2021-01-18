CANANDAIGUA — U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday that $30 million in federal funding has been approved for the third phase of a $381 million modernization and expansion project at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.
The new funding will go for renovations on Building 3 of the Fort Hill Avenue campus. Schumer and Gillibrand said the money recently was approved as part of 2020 end-of-year legislation.
“Eighteen years ago, based on incorrect claims it was outdated, the Canandaigua VA was targeted for closure. But together with our Rochester Finger Lakes-area veterans, we stopped that in its tracks and instead launched this plan to modernize the campus to provide state-of-the-art care and guard against any future attempts to close it,” Schumer said in a press release.
“Today’s funding will get us over the finish line and with the renovations to Building 3 to boost rehab and mental health outpatient care, instead of our veterans looking over their shoulders worried that the Canandaigua VA would once again be a target for closure, they can now have the peace of mind that the state-of-the-art upgrades promised to this 150-acre, 85-year-old campus will be completed,” he added.
The first phase of the project, which began several years ago and cost approximately $161 million, was for construction of a three-story, 84,200-square-foot outpatient clinic on undeveloped space between Buildings 1 and 2. The clinic is expected to open in 2022.
The second phase, at approximately $190 million, is for construction of a 120-bed community living center complex to replace outdated long-term living spaces, as well as renovation of the dilapidated 50-bed domiciliary facility, where veterans live for three to six months before re-entering the community. Those veterans are dealing with homelessness, substance abuse, or mental or behavioral health issues.
“Congress has a responsibility to ensure high-quality medical care and services for the men and women who have served our nation in uniform. This funding is great news for veterans in the Rochester and Fingers Lakes region and will allow the Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center to continue much-needed facility upgrades and expansions to provide the highest standard of care,” said Gillibrand, a member of Senate Armed Services Committee. “I am proud these renovations were prioritized in this year’s government spending bill so our local veterans will have access to a state-of-the-art facility for decades to come.”