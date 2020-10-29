State Sen. Pam Helming is seeking her third term to represent the 54th district but has a new opponent this time.
In 2016 and 2018 the Republican faced Kenan Baldridge of Rose, handily winning the seat in 2018 by more than 20 percentage points.
This time around, Democrat Shauna O’Toole — a political newcomer — is taking a stab at unseating Helming, who was first elected to fill the seat held by longtime representative Michael Nozzolio of Seneca Falls. Helming also is listed on the Conservative, Independence and Serve America Movement lines.
O’Toole knows she has an uphill battle. The 54th district — which includes all of Seneca and Wayne counties and parts of Ontario, Monroe, Cayuga and Tompkins counties — skews GOP, with 37 percent of voters registered as Republicans, 30 percent as Democrats and 25 percent with no political party affiliation.
She was first interested in running for the seat two years ago but bowed out so a single Democrat could focus on winning. She hopes to start her political career at the state level because that’s “where most of the positive change can happen.”
Highlighting her varied work experience (from teaching and 30 years in the sciences to food service today) O’Toole aligns herself with the working class. She notes the hardships small family farms and businesses face today, only intensified by the COVID crisis, and thinks the state can do more to help with grants and reducing regulations.
Such support would ensure those dollars remain local, buttressing the regional economy. O’Toole’s experience in education also has made her passionate about trying to keep graduates local; she believes some high school students would be better served being encouraged to pursue trade schools and filling gaps locally with their expertise. She also thinks the state should improve services for veterans.
O’Toole admits she is an idealist. She bemoans the partisanship of politics today and believes in pursuing the middle ground. She said Albany could benefit from a perspective like hers — a person who has scientific data analysis skills but who is a working-class person trying “to save a few pennies” to put a down payment on a small home.
“I think it’s a good thing to have representatives from all walks of life,” said O’Toole, noting many state representatives are lawyers and the voices of farmers, teachers, cooks and the like need to be heard.
Helming would likely say she hears those voices firsthand. After four years she said her greatest satisfaction has been being able to assist district residents with their individual needs — be it connected to a child, elderly parent or a local business trying to cut through regulatory red tape.
Helming sees her role in Albany as fighting for her rural district — and with the pandemic that need has only intensified ... whether it’s more personal protective equipment, school funding or free COVID testing sites nearby and not in Rochester or Syracuse. She acknowledged that people appreciated Gov. Cuomo’s daily updates and early handling of the crisis but noted frustrations developed among small businesses, nursing homes and school districts with inconsistent, poorly communicated and last-minute reopening guidelines.
“They should have the ability to make decisions ... to apply them to their unique situations,” she said.
In her eyes the pandemic has highlighted the needs of the 54th district — for example limited broadband capability in more rural areas. But Helming believes taxing more and shifting state costs onto counties or fees onto businesses is not the answer, and the state has to get its spending priorities in line. She maintains now is not the time “to take our foot off the gas pedal” when it comes to funding lake protections or maintenance for local roads and bridges.
A mailing funded by the New York Republican Senate Committee targeting O’Toole appeared in area mailboxes this week. It says if O’Toole is elected voters can expect her to raise taxes, defund the police and expand bail reform. It also features a New York Post headline about police protests ending with officers injured.
Helming, who was aware of the mailing, said “I think it’s fairly accurate where the majority members stand and where my opponent stands.”
O’Toole believes the public is tired of “this attack ad malarkey” and sees it as a sign that the GOP is worried this election cycle.
“I’m not going to stoop down to that level,” she said. “If I want civility to come back, it has to start with me.”