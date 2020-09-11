GENEVA — In the middle of the worst public health crisis in 100 years and a national debate over policing and race comes the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
While we live in what likely will go down as a seminal year for the history books, so was 9/11, especially for those of a certain age. It was the day that we experienced the unfathomable: the hijacking of four jets by Middle Eastern terrorists, two slamming into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon. The fourth, thankfully, never made it to its intended destination, thanks to the heroic efforts of passengers aboard Flight 93, and it crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
With all that is happening in this tumultuous year — from the pandemic to the protests to the presidential election — it might be easy to forget that awful day 19 years ago. But for many, the need to remember and memorialize the victims is nearly a call to duty.
Among them, Geneva City Clerk Lori Guinan, who plays the lead role in organizing Geneva’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony, which takes place today at 10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 gathering limitations, only 50 people are allowed to take part in the event at Lakefront Park, near Long Pier.
The Geneva event typically draws over 100, but this year, those who want to observe the ceremony must do so by accessing the city’s Facebook or YouTube pages.
“Being the wife of a career firefighter, I have always felt close to this ceremony,” Guinan said. “Knowing that tragedy can strike at any moment is something I live with every day. The pride I feel for the work my husband and his coworkers/friends do is nothing compared to the sorrow I feel for the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Every ceremony I work on, I try to make it better than the one before. The heroes of 9/11 deserve nothing less. I don’t know how to compare our 9/11 ceremony to what is going on in the world today, except to say that I believe all lives matter and none of us can let our guard down for one second.”
Geneva Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Powers of the Nester Hose Company coordinates the event with Guinan and says the day is too important to pass by without a formal remembrance.
“This is a terrible day for emergency services and the families of all those who died,” said Powers, who met and dined with a couple of New York City firefighters who died responding to the World Trade Center. “It’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood. It was a terrible loss to the fire service.”
And first responders who worked the horrific scene that day continue to die from illnesses related to inhaling toxic fumes and materials emanating from the Trade Center wreckage, Powers noted.
“This disaster keeps riding along,” he said. “It fades with time (for some), but to me, it’s like it just happened yesterday. This has never faded away.”
For John Zornow of Newark, the day is equally as vivid.
“I was supposed to leave that day to drive some elderly friends from Sodus Point to Hilton Head Island to spend the winter,” he recalled. “They had shut their cable television off and we were not aware of what was happening in New York City. They met me at my house in Newark, and I said, ‘I don’t think we are going anywhere today,’ and we watched the events unfolding that morning. A couple of days later we did leave, but I took the western route south to stay away from the busy Route 95 area. I was eventually able to fly back, but it took a few days. Unlike hurricanes, floods and earthquakes that only affected certain areas, 9/11 was a world event, as is the pandemic of today.”
Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the nation could learn much from how we responded in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
“9/11 was a horrible tragedy that should never be forgotten,” he said. “In response, the period following it was a time of great unity and working together in our country. Maybe during this pandemic and time of unrest, we could all reflect on 9/11 and think about how each of us could foster greater unity and understanding in our communities and the country.”
While other communities, including Canandaigua, have scrapped their remembrance ceremonies for 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Geneva’s goes on, albeit in a scaled-back form. Canandaigua is having a parade instead.
Guinan was unsure whether the city should hold the ceremony, given the COVID-19 gathering restriction of 50 people.
“After much thought, I reached out to Mayor (Steve) Valentino, and he said that this is much too important to not do something,” she said.
Guinan said City Manager Gerling suggested live-streaming, “and I was on my way to making it happen.”
She said she put together a list of honorees and participants and, unfortunately, had to make cuts to keep the gathering to the maximum of 50.
“It will not be the same without our residents and all of our first responders there showing their support, but rules are rules,” she said. “If we are able to hold large gatherings next year, I will make sure the 20th anniversary celebration is the biggest yet.”
Those attending are asked to socially distance and wear masks, Guinan said.
She hopes residents respect the attendance limitation.
“We will do our best to explain to people that we just cannot accommodate the numbers we have in the past,” she said. “Our Geneva residents have shown they are willing to play by the rules and meet the many challenges we face head on, so I’m confident the ceremony will go well.”