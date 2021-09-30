ROMULUS — Rita Hart is on what she is calling her “Stayin’ Alive” tour.
The 97-year-old woman, who now lives in a memory care facility in Mason, Ohio, wants to see as many people and places from her past as she can. Her son-in-law, Mike Shugrue, who lives in Oregon, is her driver.
The pair traveled to the Finger Lakes this week to visit Hart’s brother, Lee Lashway. He is an inmate at Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, where he was transferred recently after suffering a heart attack at another prison.
Lashway is 74. The youngest of Hart’s 13 siblings, he has been incarcerated since 2010, serving a sentence on a felony conviction. Hart is the family’s oldest child.
The Lashways grew up in the Clinton County town of Ellenburg.
Hart had not seen Lashway since 2006 at a family gathering, her daughter said. He was 59 then, but Hart still called him “a baby.” And because of Covid-19, she almost didn’t get to see him on this trip, her daughter added.
On the bus to Five Points in recent days, Lashway was exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid. That meant a mandatory, 14-day quarantine for Lashway, even though he did not test positive himself.
However, when you’re traveling and you’re 97, you might not be able to come back in two weeks. Pat Shurgue spent Wednesday night on the phone from Oregon with Five Points and managed, through a security superintendent, to get her mother special permission to visit with Lashway through a plastic window.
“It happened, I think, because Pat was so tenacious,” Mike Shurgrue said. “She kept calling them. We saw others who were turned away, but they made arrangements for us. They knew we were coming. We had to wait a long time, and walk a long way, but the people there were very helpful and good to us. They made sure that my mother-in-law was comfortable.”
All the walking and waiting was worth it, Hart said.
“It was so good to see him after all this time,” she said. “He looked so great.”
The visit lasted about a half-hour, and it seemed the brother and sister could not stop talking, Mike Shurgue said. Lashway told them that he passed time in prison playing piano and about his recent medical issues, although he is doing much better, he said.
Hart is 23 years older than Lashway, but she recalled taking care of him and “all the little ones” when they were growing up because, with 14 children, her mother was “pretty busy.”
Hart met her husband when she was in the USO during World War II. He served in the military and was involved in the attack on Pearl Harbor. She eventually left New York permanently and lived all over the country, mostly in the West, before her husband passed away and Hart moved to Ohio.
The next stop for Hart and her son-in-law on the “Stayin’ Alive” tour will be the Albany area, where her other surviving sibling, Sandra, lives. Sandra is 80.
After a quick stop in Vermont to see the fall leaves, it will be on to Massachusetts, where there is some more family, and the place where Hart’s husband is buried. It too will be her resting place — eventually.
Not quite yet, though. She hopes to make another trip or two.
“I travel every chance I get,” Hart said. “I don’t turn it down.”