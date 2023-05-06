GENEVA — The Hadassah bake sale has been a tradition and popular fundraiser for Temple Beth-El since the 1970s.
After virtual sales during the pandemic, the in-person event returns May 12 with a twist: It will honor one of its founders, Dr. Martha Matloff, who delivered thousands of babies during a legendary career at Geneva General Hospital.
Matloff, who also was renowned for her baking and cooking skills, passed away earlier this year. She amassed hundreds of cookbooks over the years that will be sold in conjunction with the bake sale.
“Many of our mom’s friends, patients, and colleagues were disappointed she didn’t have a memorial service,” said Ellen Matloff, Martha’s daughter. “This is her memorial — getting her cookbooks into the hands of the people who loved her while helping to fund an important project.”
Also on sale will be a booklet of Matloff’s recipes and select, framed pieces of her handwork. The booklet — including pictures of Matloff with her family — was created by former Finger Lakes Times photographer Michaele Boncaro, a close friend of the Matloff family.
The booklet will be sold for $18. Ellen Matloff said the number 18 — in Hebrew — means “chai” or “life.”
Those who can’t make it to the sale but would like to buy the booklet can go to bit.ly/3p3Q3H1. It contains some of Matloff’s favorite recipes, from breakfast and appetizers to Jewish holiday specialties and desserts.
Lorinda Weinstock, of Temple Beth-El, said the Finger Lakes chapter of Hadassah was formed in the 1940s. The bake sale was started by Matloff and Judy Fischer in the mid-1970s and first held at Fischer’s business, Discount Appliance World, on Exchange Street. It was later held at Kmart; in the 2000s it moved to Temple Beth-El on South Main Street.
Proceeds from the bake sale benefit the Hadassah Medical Organization.
Weinstock said the Matloff family came up with the idea of selling Martha’s cookbooks and Boncaro’s book as a temple fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward a new curtain for the synagogue.
“We felt the day of the bake sale — the Friday before Mother’s Day — was the perfect time to remember and honor Dr. Matloff, a longtime devoted member of Temple Beth-El and Finger Lakes Hadassah,” Weinstock said.