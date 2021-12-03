NEWARK — The village vied for the past four years for the $10 million prize in the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
Three times it was a finalist. In 2021, Newark hit the jackpot.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that Newark and the city of Rochester each will receive $10 million as the Finger Lakes Region winners in the fifth round of the DRI.
Previous winners of DRI funding in the Finger Lakes are Geneva, Batavia, Penn Yan, and Seneca Falls.
As part of DRI Round 5, Hochul said each of the state’s 10 regional economic development regions are being awarded $20 million, making for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their post Covid-19 economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.
“Investing in our downtowns is vital to reigniting New York’s recovery,” Hochul said. “These awards will enhance Rochester and Newark so that locals and visitors alike can enjoy all these areas have to offer. The Finger Lakes is a region brimming with history and attractions and I look forward to seeing how these winners will use their funds to bring their communities to the next level.”
Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the $10 million award will help the village continue its efforts to revive its central business district.
“We are so excited that the village of Newark has been selected as winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative,” Taylor said. “With this $10 million investment, we will continue to capitalize on our proximity to the Erie Canal and add to the vibrancy of our village. I’m so grateful for the members of our community to help make this announcement possible and to Gov. Hochul for believing in Newark. I can’t wait to work with the many stakeholders in our village to develop a list of projects to help further revitalize Newark.”
The state said Newark will use $300,000 of the $10 million to develop a strategic investment plan for downtown revitalization. The plan must be completed in 2022.
Newark’s representatives in the state Legislature, lauded the village’s DRI win.
• Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua: “Congratulations to the village of Newark, Mayor Taylor, and all those whose commitment and hard work has resulted in today’s announcement,” she said. “This investment will help accelerate downtown’s revitalization, support economic growth, and advance the transformative progress made in Newark over the last several years. It is my honor to be a partner to the Village in this effort and I thank Governor Hochul and state agencies for their partnership as well. This is a great day for the families who live here, the businesses that grow here, the tourists who travel here, and all those who love the Village of Newark and keep it moving forward.”
• Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-131 of Lyons: “An investment of $10 million will go a long way toward helping Newark build on their revitalization plan to bring new economic development opportunities to the area,” he said. “Through this Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, Newark will be able to support new businesses, create additional housing, and new recreational areas along the Erie Canal. I commend all involved in putting together this winning application, and look forward to seeing the progress Newark makes in the near future.”