GENEVA — Impact Earth is doing some Dumpster diving in Geneva.
But the company is not searching for discarded gems. They’re looking to find out what people are chucking in the trash as part of a waste assessment study in the city and town.
“We literally empty the Dumpster or toter,” said Robert Putney, CEO of Impact Earth, based in Brighton, the contractor performing the assessment. “We’ll take pics and identify what’s getting thrown out.”
The goal is simple, said Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti.
“The idea behind this is to find out what people throw away,” he said. “Some of this stuff doesn’t need to go to the landfill. We’ll look at the waste stream and see how much of it can be diverted somewhere else.”
The need to find more ways to divert waste is becoming more critical by the year, said Sara Britting, a member of the city’s Green Committee and its waste subcommittee.
“What are we going to do with the (county) landfill closure in 2028?” is the question Green Committee members have posed, Britting explained. “We need a long-range, thoughtful plan.”
The county has been going through the same thought process as part of its own waste-management assessment, Putney said.
“The waste assessment (by the city and town) is the first step,” he said, noting that it has done a similar assessment in the city of Canandaigua.
The waste-assessment project in Geneva is already underway. Impact Earth staff has been going through Dumpsters and toters at businesses, apartment complexes, non-profit institutions and single-family homes to gather data for the assessment, for which the town and city received an $11,400 county grant. The money also was used for Impact Earth to conduct a city-town mattress recycling program, with a collection held Saturday.
“Essentially, the study will show the quantity and type of waste being sent to the landfill,” explained Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, liaison to the Green Committee. “It should also help determine how much capacity to expect at the Geneva Resource Recovery Park. It will give the Green Committee a data-driven base of information on what projects are most urgent to take on to keep waste from the landfill.”
Diverting food waste is of primary concern, said Putney, because unlike plastics, it can be easily reused. Impact Earth provides food waste collection services in Monroe County, and it sends the material to Organix Green Industries in the town of Seneca, where it is converted into compost.
Britting and Putney noted that landfill odor is largely caused by decomposing food scraps.
Putney said the state needs more compost facilities like Organix — where Impact Earth now has operations — or the Doran Avenue Resource Recovery Park operation run by Closed Loop Systems, which accepts food waste, paper and other biodegradable waste.
Removing food waste from the waste stream will have a big impact on landfill volume, Putney explained.
“You can solve half your problem right out of the gate,” he said. “My goal is taking food waste out of the landfill.”
Other waste, such as plastics, have limitations when it comes to recycling, he explained. For example, for the most part, plastic containers can only be recycled into other plastic containers, he said.
Plastics, said Putney and Britting, will need to be addressed at a level beyond local governments.
The need to educate businesses and consumers is of high importance if the public is to buy into the concept of reducing what goes into the landfill, Britting said.
“The overall objectives are to conduct this assessment, prevent the generation of waste, promote the reuse of waste, promote the biological recovery of waste and the recycling of materials and educate on the effects and impacts of neglecting proper waste segregation,” she said. “No doubt a big undertaking with several levels of involvement from local government to citizens and businesses. Our first step is look at food waste/organics, which represents a significant portion of waste into the landfill, and how composting may address this.”
Venuti noted that with the expected closure of the county landfill in 2028, tipping fees for county haulers will increase and so will the cost of trash pickup.
“The price of discarding is going to come up,” he said. “We need to start new habits.”
But part of the equation is having adequate places to process food waste and other organics, said Putney. Capacity will need to increase significantly, he said.
He predicts that the waste assessment will be completed soon and that reports will be brought before the city and town in September.