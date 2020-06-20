PENN YAN — During this Father’s Day weekend, Matt Curbeau planned to travel from his home near Boston to Penn Yan to see family and friends.
On the surface, that certainly doesn’t seem like a big deal. Just hop in the car and drive six hours, right?
Well, that’s not what Curbeau, an accomplished triathlete and competitive cyclist, had in mind.
Instead, the 2004 Penn Yan Academy graduate and two-time winner of the Musselman Triathlon will be biking about 400 miles to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital, which treated his daughter for cancer.
“I guess biking to Penn Yan could be seen as kind of a grandiose task ... but I want to do my part to raise money for the hospital and raise awareness of childhood cancer,” Curbeau said by phone recently from his home in Millis, Mass., about 20 miles from Boston. “I want to do something I can put some sweat into.”
Curbeau planned to leave from the Boston area Saturday morning on what he is calling the “Ride 4 Claire.”
In May 2019, at the age of 4 months, Claire Elizabeth Curbeau was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma, which Matt said is basically cancer in both eyes. Curbeau’s mother-in-law, along with his wife, Kaitlin, noticed a problem with one of Claire’s eyes when she was several months old, telling a doctor during one of Claire’s checkups.
Kaitlin Curbeau, known as Kait, also is a triathlete; she was the Musselman women’s champion in 2014.
“Little did we know that at that appointment, while I was in the middle of Kansas about to race my bike, we would learn almost immediately that our daughter had a tumor in her eye,” said Matt, the Musselman champion in 2014 and ‘16. “The following week, when we took Claire back for her MRI, we learned it was not only one eye that had a tumor but both eyes had multiple tumors. It was like an anvil had been dropped on our stomachs — at least that is how I felt.
“While devastated, we realized being sad and negative about this was only going to make things worse. That is how it started 12 months ago. Since we learned the full extent of our daughter’s situation that day at Boston Children’s Hospital, we have been on a very specific path to giving Claire all the care she needs.”
Curbeau and his wife soon met the hospital team at the Boston-based Jimmy Fund, an organization made up of community-based fundraising events and other programs that benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox.
Claire’s treatment included chemotherapy, laser treatment and cryotherapy, which uses extreme cold to freeze and kill cancer cells. Today, now 16 months old, Claire is doing well and has what appears to be good vision.
“This doesn’t seem to impact her daily life and how she interacts with the world,” said Curbeau, who earned a degree from St. John Fisher College and is an accountant for Hyperice in Boston; its recovery and performance technology products are designed for athletes.
Curbeau is the son of well-known Penn Yan residents Bonnie and Dick Curbeau, the longtime owners of Curbeau Realty. Matt and his family haven’t seen his parents in person since January, largely due to COVID-19.
Curbeau planned to ride Saturday from the Boston area to Albany, roughly 170 miles. He planned to spend the night in Albany with Claire and Kait, who would be going there by car and available if Curbeau has any mechanical issues with his bike.
He planned to ride Sunday from Albany to Penn Yan, about 220 miles, on a route that would take him through Cooperstown, Ithaca and Watkins Glen before getting to Penn Yan, where Claire, Kait and others will be waiting.
Due to COVID-19, all the bike races Curbeau planned to enter this summer have been canceled.
“So I have had this idea for a ‘Ride 4 Claire’ in my head for quite some time,” he explained. “It was always going to be a personal adventure and one I hoped would be a little grandiose to really get me fired up. It will be a personal experience to reflect on the past year and how lucky my family has been to have such a great support team around us. I want to start something I hope can continue to grow for years.”
As of Wednesday, more than $11,000 in donations for the “Ride 4 Claire” have rolled in, surpassing Curbeau’s early goal of $10,000. He said donations can continue well after this weekend.
“I realize it can be a hard time to donate when people are struggling at home, balancing jobs, losing jobs, taking care of children and home, etc.,” he said. “However, the hospital must carry on, and every bit that we can raise will go to help a child like our daughter. We certainly don’t know what is going to happen in her future, but we are in a good place at this time.”