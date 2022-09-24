PENN YAN — Marla and Tracey Hedworth have been part of the local business community since 2018, when they bought one of the village’s most historic buildings and opened The Laurentide Inn, a bed-and-breakfast.
They had bigger things in mind, though. The next step came two years ago, when they started Laurentide Beer Co. in the property’s carriage house.
“The brewery was always part of the plan, but we wanted to do things in phases,” Marla said during a recent interview. “We wanted to turn it into an experience here. That is one thing we have always focused on — creating a Laurentide experience.”
Now, with the recent opening of True Roots Kitchen at Laurentide Beer Co., the Hedworths have placed the final piece of their business puzzle. The restaurant opened in late May after a major renovation of the former Timmy G’s restaurant off Maiden Lane.
“We are so happy with this space,” Marla said. “We think it’s a great addition to the Laurentide experience.”
How the Hedworths ended up in Penn Yan is an interesting tale. They met in Boston and lived in New England, New Jersey and New York City, buying a Finger Lakes cottage in 2014.
Marla noted that her husband is originally from Phelps.
“We would always do the (Keuka Outlet) trail, going from Dresden to Penn Yan and back,” she said. “We just loved Penn Yan and thought it was charming.”
Marla said they began looking for a small business to run when Tracey came across the property known to locals as the Fox Inn, a bed-and-breakfast run for years by Myron White. The expansive, yellow brick building on Main Street — it dates to the early 1800s — was once the home of William Morrison Oliver, Yates County’s first judge and later New York’s lieutenant governor.
When the Hedworths bought the property in 2018, the B&B had been owned by Cliff and Michele Orr for nearly 15 years. Cliff Orr, a well-known local resident who died later that year, was a longtime executive at Penn Yan’s most iconic business, The Birkett Mills.
“We fell in love with the place, so we put an offer in,” Marla said of the Fox Inn.
After an extensive renovation, the Hedworths renamed it Laurentide Inn, after the Laurentide Ice Sheet and Glacier that created the Finger Lakes. The property included a former carriage house, which the Hedworths eyed for a brewery.
“My husband’s best friend, Brett Driscoll, had been home-brewing for years, and we were big fans of his beer,” Marla said. “We thought it would be cool to have beer here.”
Driscoll, a mechanical engineer by trade, became the head brewer — a position he still has — and gets help from his wife, Jackie, and Tracey Hedworth.
Laurentide Beer Co. launched during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We opened the brewery right in the middle of the pandemic, and there was a pivotal time until our liquor license was approved,” Marla said. “We couldn’t brew until it was approved.
“We were approved in March, but businesses were closing at that time due to the pandemic, so we asked ourselves, ‘OK, do we brew now?’ Lagers can sit and get better and better, but if you brew IPAs they have a shelf life of a couple of months. We said if we can’t open, we’re going to have a lot of beer to give out to friends — a lot of friends.”
Laurentide Beer Co. opened in June 2020, at just 30% capacity, but as covid occupancy restrictions eased it became the popular place it is today — known for a top-notch and diverse selection of beer, live music and being “dog-friendly.”
“We are definitely dog-friendly if your dog is friendly,” Marla said with a smile.
The B&B and brewery were a stone’s throw from Timmy G’s, a popular restaurant owned by Penn Yan Academy graduate Tim Gray. The spot was well known as the longtime home of the Red Rooster.
When the Hedworths learned Timmy G’s was on the market, they were interested.
“We had our eye on it, but we had just opened the brewery and had our hands full with that,” Marla said. “Finally, we said, ‘OK, let’s just do it.’ ”
The Hedworths connected with local chef Ben Comstock, owner of True Roots Catering, and his business partner, Jim Coriale. They started designing a menu called an elevated and unique approach to gastro pub fare, and the Hedworths began a major renovation of the Timmy G’s space.
“It has been a great partnership with True Roots, and Ben and Jim. Ben has a creative mind and great food,” Marla said. “This has been a total makeover of what people know as the Red Rooster ... with a beautiful mural in the back.”
The concept is an open-air experience when the weather is good, featuring large windows. Marla noted that much of the natural wood is from Comstock’s family, who live in the Branchport area.
The restaurant opened just before Memorial Day — just as the Hedworths hoped it would — and people can eat inside or order from the brewery. There is a small lounge area, with a sofa and chairs, in the restaurant.
“True Roots Kitchen has been an amazing addition to the now thriving culinary scene in Penn Yan and Yates County,” said Steve Griffin, Yates County’s economic developer. “National food publications are taking note of the variety and quality of our food options, and True Roots and Laurentide Beer Co. are a major reason for that. We are very appreciative of the contributions they have made and are grateful we get to enjoy the food, drink and entertainment they bring to the community.”
Marla noted that Griffin, fellow business owners, and the community at large have been supportive since day one.
“Penn Yan has been an amazing community,” she said. “We have been embraced so warmly by so many like-minded business owners. We really feel like we’re home here.”