CLYDE — After Mary Jones lost her mother at the age of 6, she and her four siblings were sent to live with various relatives across Florida.
Mary landed with her aunt, Maggie Williams, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In 1960, when Jones was 10 years old, she and her aunt moved north to Wayne County.
“For some reason, she wanted to make a difference in her life,” Jones said.
That move was a life-altering one. Jones said it was a struggle to acclimate to a new place as a young Black girl, especially navigating the change from a primarily Black environment to a largely white one. Even 60 years later she recalls her lack of confidence as she tried to find her way.
That experience is perhaps why now, at age 70, Jones is still interested in helping Black youth determine their path and achieve the lives they desire.
“I wonder how other youth, especially girls, are dealing with it now,” Jones said. “I didn’t know what was available to me, and I felt kind of lost trying to fit in.”
Jones bopped around between Lyons, Clyde and Savannah after her arrival in Wayne County. Her aunt worked in the fields picking fruit and vegetables, but she eventually secured jobs at the Jackson and Perkins nursery and Hallagan Furniture in Newark. Maggie Williams was a strong-willed woman who knew her capabilities and modeled independence to her young niece.
“She was the only one I ever knew who could sew without a pattern,” Jones said, recalling how she even made poodle skirts that were popular at the time. “It was like they came from a store.”
Her aunt eventually purchased a mobile home in Savannah. Jones graduated from Savannah High School in 1969. She was among a handful of Black students at the school.
“There were a few black students, not that many, maybe 15-20 of us,” Jones recalled. “We were definitely in the minority.”
Jones and her husband, Alvin, whom she married in 1974, have four adult children, Tonya, Sabrina, William and Prentiss; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. For 35 years she worked at the Newark State School (which was later renamed the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office), retiring as a rehabilitation therapy assistant in 2006. Nowadays, Jones helps her sister-in-law with child care and is extremely active in her church, Redeemer Bethel Church in Williamson. She is also a longtime member of Wayne Action for Racial Equality, more commonly known as WARE.
A passion for youth
Jones has always been drawn to helping young people. She says her love for her family and helping youth are “key in her life.”
In 2008 she rented a storefront on William Street and founded the Seedtime Harvest Outreach Program (she refers to it as the SHOP) with the support and prodding of Shirley Stallworth Tubbs, Sonia Stallworth, John Small, Randolph Scott, and Ozie Johnson.
“It seemed like the African-American youth were going through a struggling time,” she said.
Jones created a comfortable environment with couches, snacks, tabletop games and video games, a place where youth could come after school to do homework or relax. Over the summers she would also open up the space, often planning cultural or educational activities. One year an AmeriCorps worker held a photography class there because Jones reached out to the Wayne County Action Program, where the AmeriCorps worker was posted. She also fostered a partnership with the Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County.
“We tried to introduce different things that would pique their interest so it wasn’t just playtime when they came,” said Jones, adding the youth held fundraisers at PumpkinPalooza and other community events and organized a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Lyons Community Center.
Stallworth Tubbs now lives in Geneva and is no longer active with The SHOP, but she said Jones is a person of “really extraordinary character” and very devoted to the youth she tries to reach.
“Her strength lies in her spiritual commitment to God,” Stallworth Tubbs said. “I feel that’s what gives her the strength in other areas, her love for children and others.”
Lyons Elementary School art teacher Alicia Linzy has known Jones for at least 10 years; Linzy is the site coordinator for the district’s after-school Lyons Enrichment After School Program. LEAP is currently on hiatus due to COVID, but Linzy said in years past some of the students would head to Jones’ William Street SHOP. Linzy said she tries to form as many community partnerships as possible and with Jones’ SHOP program she always liked the fact the kids would get outside walking.
Jones, she said, is a gentle woman with a giving heart. Linzy noted it’s interesting that although Jones lives in Clyde her SHOP program targets Lyons youth. In Linzy’s eyes, Jones’ mission is to show the next generation what options are available to them other than hanging out on the streets — and that “we’re more than our small town.”
“She’s done a lot and done a lot for me,” Linzy said.
Her calling card
Doing much for others, in her quiet and supportive way, is Jones’ calling card.
Like Jones, Rosetta Pappin of Ontario attends Redeem Bethel Church in Williamson and has known her for 35 years. Jones has her hands on many aspects of church life; she’s served as treasurer, is a Mothers’ Board member and president of the board of trustees, Pappin said.
But working with the girls and young women of the church is her passion, which Pappin has experienced firsthand. Jones took a special interest in Pappin’s eldest daughter and was always doing things for her when she was a teenager, she said.
“She just encourages them and talks to them about their future all the time I’ve known her,” said Pappin, who uses the words “gentle,” “loving,” “compassionate” and “very thoughtful” to describe Jones.
Usually, her consideration comes in small gestures — like sending birthday or thinking-of-you cards. And, they are not only to young women. Pappin said she was asked recently by a young man who is incarcerated to buy Jones some roses.
“He said when he needs a word the most in comes a letter from her with encouragement,” she said.
It was Pappin who suggested Jones form a youth group of young women at church. Pre-COVID , they would sometimes hold a sleepover and movie night in the old sanctuary, or Jones would bring in speakers from Rochester or take the girls to Voices of Experiences events organized by Ontario/Yates Fund for Women and Girls.
Jones also invited Linzy and the LEAP students to participate in those VOICES events, where a panel of women would discuss their upbringings and careers.
“I think that was rewarding to them,” Jones said. “They saw if they dream their dream it could become reality but they have to put forth the effort.”
Pappin sees that young women feel safe with Jones, whose strength lies in listening and helping them discern their purpose and where they’d like to be five or 10 years.
“And when she does tell you something, it’s so gentle,” she said.
Mary Zecher Patton of Sodus has worked with Jones on the Timothy Barber Memorial Scholarship that WARE awards to a Wayne County high school senior who has made an impact in his or her community by working to eliminate racism. Zecher Patton said Jones is not only kind and passionate about youth, but her experience and community connections benefit the scholarship discussions.
“She always brings a good perspective,” Zecher Patton said. “She makes us think about things we have not considered.”
Pappin wonders if the fact Jones lost her mother at such a young age plays a part in her devotion to the next generation.
“She’s a people person who holds young people close to her heart,” she said.
Turning points
Compared to when she was growing up, Jones believes there are far more opportunities for today’s young people in terms of higher education and better jobs — but she realizes it’s not all sunshine.
She should know. Jones’ son was incarcerated in his younger years, and her 27-year-old grandson was killed in a fight at a 2017 house party in Newark. Both experiences were “turning points in my life,” she said, and motivated her to try and inspire not just young girls but young men as well.
“The death of my grandson made all of us (in my family) aware they still need some help and other resources to help inspire them,” Jones said.
She sees a lack of positive Black role models and difficulty in a rural area connecting youth with what they might need. She had hoped to bring Hobart and William Smith and Finger Lakes Community College students to speak at The SHOP “because they have so much potential to offer,” but ran into transportation and planning roadblocks.
“(Today’s youth) have more options to choose from — that is a great advantage — but we still struggle with the identity focus,” she said. “There is so much underneath the surface with the youth today.”
In her opinion, negativity in media and on the Internet “ ... has opened up a lot more to them, some more than it should.”
Jones noted “trauma” and “resiliency” are two buzzwords in social service circles these days. She’s keenly aware that young people who have suffered physical or verbal abuse may “not know how to go about dealing with it or ask for help. “
For Jones, youth who internalize any sort of problems or who may have low self-esteem remind her of the occasional feelings of isolation she felt while growing up, a time when she “held my thoughts within.” She wants today’s youth, young women especially, to avoid that behavior.
“I just like to be that little tool that they can reach into their toolkit and use,” Jones said.
Even though she’s 70 and deserving of more time to herself, Jones keeps on making herself available to the next generation. She credits God, her immediate and church family, and a few other key supporters (including a guardian angel) for keeping her going.
“I just want to leave a little legacy and be effective in what I do and what I can offer,” she said.