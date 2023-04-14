PENN YAN — In what Yates County’s district attorney calls an “unfathomable” case, 18 people have been charged with various sex crimes related to the alleged abuse of an underage girl for two years.
“I will have a lot more to say about this case when it’s over, but it was a hellish experience for this girl,” Todd Casella said in a phone interview with the Times Friday.
Earlier on Friday, Casella sent a news release to area media outlets outlining the numerous felony charges against those arrested and indicted by a Yates County grand jury. That came after state police investigators in Horseheads, Chemung County, began an investigation last fall.
State police investigators from several troops worked with Casella on the probe, as did the Yates County Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services. Casella noted that a DSS/CPS worker was instrumental in interviewing the girl — along with state police — during the investigation.
“The child was very comfortable talking to the county employee. The employee was extremely helpful in the girl disclosing what happened,” Casella said. “The things that we uncovered were beyond what you can imagine.”
The following people were arrested:
• Andrew Daugherty, of Starkey, for predatory sexual assault against a child, sex trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance, and criminal possession of a weapon.
• Micheleine Ridley, of Starkey, for predatory sexual assault against a child and tampering with physical evidence.
• Stephanie Ridley, of Starkey, for use of a child in a sexual performance and promoting a sexual performance by a child.
Casella said Daugherty and the Ridleys were living in a home in Starkey where the alleged abuse took place. They are accused of recording other people engaging in sexual acts with the girl, and Daugherty is accused of producing child pornography with that footage.
Casella said Daugherty and Micheleine Ridley were in a relationship at one time and Stephanie Ridley is Micheleine’s mother. Casella added that the alleged abuse started when they lived in Elmira and continued when they moved to Starkey.
“They were the three adults in the household when this was happening,” he said.
• Michael Gucciardo, of Bath, for rape, criminal sexual act, promoting a sexual performance by a child, and use of a child in a sexual performance.
• Ashley Crandall, of Corning, for criminal sexual act.
• Anthony Hawn, of Holly Hill, Fla. (formerly of Elmira), for rape and criminal sexual act.
• Mary Diederich, of Elmira, for criminal sexual act, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, use of a child in a sexual performance, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.
• Tiffany Jamieson, of Binghamton, for criminal sexual act.
• Richard Tallarida, of Elmira, for criminal sexual act, rape, use of a child in a sexual performance, and promoting a sexual performance by a child.
Casella said the alleged abuse took place from 2017-19. While he declined to name the person, Casella said one of the people later arrested contacted police.
“That got state police involved and it snowballed from there,” he said, noting police in Holly Hill, Fla., near Daytona Beach, were also involved in the investigation. “As a result of this investigation the victim was removed from an extremely unsafe environment.”
Casella presented the case to the grand jury last month, resulting in numerous indictments. He said other people arrested in the case pleaded guilty in court instead of having their cases heard by the grand jury:
• Brittany Skinkle, of Elmira, for criminal sexual act. She faces a prison sentence of 3½-5 years.
• Gregory Scears, of Elmira, for third-degree rape. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
• Summer Elliott, of Elmira, for criminal sexual act and use of a child in a sexual performance. She faces a maximum sentence of 2-6 years in prison.
• Steven Sherman, of Elmira, for third-degree rape. He faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison
• Kayla Montgomery, of Olean, for criminal sexual. She faces a sentence of 3½-5 years in prison.
Casella said the following also have been charged in the case:
• Zackery Crissell, of Elmira, for rape and criminal sexual act.
• Wayne Niles, of Elmira, for rape.
• Ashley Shaffer, no address provided, for criminal sexual act.
• Aaron Labar, of Prattsburgh, for a felony sexual abuse. Casella said that charge has been returned to Starkey Town Court and will be amended to misdemeanor sexual abuse.
Casella said the defendants collectively will be spending hundreds of years behind bars when the cases are complete.
“Daugherty is exposed to consecutive life sentences on his own,” he said.