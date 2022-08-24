GENEVA — Now in its sixth month, the war in Ukraine and its accompanying horrors have begun to fade from the consciousness of many Americans.
Those who’ve organized a benefit movie showing at the Smith Opera House Friday (see sidebar) are aiming to change that, and speaking before the film will be two people with close ties to the conflict: an Auburn native active in sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and a Hobart College hockey player who hails from Kharkiv, Ukraine — and whose family’s life has been upended by the war.
Artem Buzoverya (pronounced Booze-o-ver-a) is a junior economics/international relations major and a center forward on the Hobart men’s hockey team. The 22-year-old is also a son and brother who lives half a world away from his family caught in the crosshairs of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.
Buzoverya’s father Andrei — he cannot leave the country because all men between 18 and 60 are required to stay — remains in the family’s fifth-floor apartment about 20 minutes from the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Because of its location in the country’s east (near the contested Donbas region), Kharkiv has been particularly decimated by Russian air attacks. Buzoverya’s mother, Oksana, and his 14-year-old brother, Igor, fled to Switzerland about six weeks after the invasion. Last summer was the last time all four family members were together.
On the night of the Feb. 24 invasion, Buzoverya was in downtown Geneva with some hockey teammates when he checked his phone and saw messages about air sirens and explosions popping up on a Kharkiv city forum.
“I sat down and time froze,” he recalled. “I called my parents immediately and they picked up.”
Like others, Buzoverya had kept abreast of news reports detailing the escalating Russian force buildup in Ukraine, but as someone who had lived so long with what he described as “a frozen conflict,” its sudden melting was still unexpected.
“It was kind of shocking and hard to believe,” he said. “I don’t know how to put it into words ... you just worry about your family and friends.”
Some of those friends have enlisted, but no one is on the front lines, Buzoverya said. His father, a project manager for a company that installs air conditioners, is out of work but looking for some kind of employment and trying to stay in shape. Although nearby buildings have been bombed, he remains in the family apartment; he and his son talk daily.
“Luckily enough, our building hasn’t been hit,” Buzoverya said, although his brother’s school was bombed the day before his mother was due to pick up paperwork there.
As he sat at a table outside Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ library on a sunny afternoon, Buzoverya described Kharkiv as a city with “really pretty” parks and a public transit system that could take him anywhere.
“It’s home,” he said simply. “Every day I’d probably be sitting with my friends at a table like this in city center, playing cards.”
Skating to the US
Buzoverya first laced up hockey skates when he was 5 or 6 years old. By the time he was 11 or 12, he was traveling during the summer with his team and coaches to the U.S., where they would stay with American hockey families and play in tournaments.
At home, Buzoverya’s head coach was a Russian who grew up in the Soviet hockey system and whose coaching approach reflected the discipline and rules of that system — with morning and evening skates and a daily workout on top of going to class. His days often started at 5:45 a.m. and ended at 11 p.m.
“Our focus was always hockey,” said Buzoverya, who eventually was named to the U-18 and U-20 national teams.
During one of his visits to the U.S. as a teen, a host family asked Buzoverya if he had interest in staying in the States to attend high school. The answer was “yes;” he lived with the Rafferty family of Sparta, N.J., and played hockey for Pope John XIII Regional High School, going home to Ukraine each summer.
War interrupted that annual summer return home this year. Instead, Buzoverya stayed in Geneva with two teammates, kept busy through an online internship with a company founded by a former Hobart hockey player, and watched from afar as his homeland went from being attacked to engaging in full-scale war.
One roommate — and Buzoverya’s best friend — is Gagik Malakyan, a Russian/Armenian who calls Moscow home. Their countries may be adversaries, but these two spent the summer living and working together at the same internship, working out and playing golf in their spare time.
What they have not done is dissected the conflict that has affected them both deeply.
“I try to keep that out of conversation,” Buzoverya said. “My anger is not directed towards him ... I can’t really blame him for where he grew up.”
Admittedly apprehensive about speaking before a crowd on Friday, Buzoverya said he is doing so because of the fundraiser.
“There are many things people need right now,” he said. “Anything helps.”
RocMaidan’s efforts
Darka Hawryshkiw (pronounced Ha-rish-q) has a keen understanding of that.
The first-generation Auburn native, who was born to Ukrainian parents who emigrated to and met in that Cayuga County city, now lives in Rochester and is a very active board member with the group RocMaidan, the charitable arm of the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester. To date, the non-profit, all-volunteer organization has helped collect and send more than 200,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to her family’s homeland.
Hawryshkiw — she noted that today (Aug. 24) is the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence — said none of this would have been possible without community support, which has come from Rochester and beyond. RocMaidan is in contact with such entities as Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and military hospitals to gauge what is needed most.
“This is not really a sprint. It’s going to be quite a marathon,” she said. “Even if all arms are dropped you can imagine how much is going to need to be done. There is much that is needed.”
When she speaks to groups, Hawryshkiw said she asks listeners to follow their hearts when it comes to deciding how to help — and to spread the message among their circles, be it at church, Little League or a book club. Some people might be drawn to the plight of displaced children, while others like her might focus on soldiers’ needs of clean socks and warm sleeping bags.
She also turns to the national anthem of her family’s home (although her parents are deceased, Hawryshkiw still has an aunt living in Ukraine and cousins) when it comes to asking for help.
“The first line of the Ukrainian national hymn is, ‘Ukraine has not perished,’ and what I always add is that we do not intend to let it perish,” she said.
For Buzoverya, one point he plans to make is how emotional support matters too. So many have bolstered him during a time when he often feels alone, especially friends and coaches who helped make this past summer a “decent” one, he said.
“It’s not family, but you have a feeling of being part of something,” he said. “Everybody needs these people in life. Hard things happen in life and you have to remember to always be there for somebody else.”