GENEVA — Nearly a year after City Council put a series of police reform measures into motion, the effort’s key initiative, a Police Review Board, gets rolling Monday.
The nine-member PRB will host its inaugural meeting June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St., in Conference Room B.
The public can attend in person, city officials said, but they are encouraging residents to watch the meeting via livestream on the city’s YouTube Page due to limited seating capacity.
The first meeting comes after City Council appointed the panel at its June 3 session following 37 interviews over seven special sessions.
The PRB is charged with hearing citizen complaints against city police. It is not a disciplinary body, however. That remains in the hands of the city’s police chief, per the much-debated local law that created the PRB.
Members of the board are Brian Whitley, Ahmad Whitfield, Charles Barnard, RJ Raposa, Theresa Johnson, Amaris Elliott-Engel, Will Wolf, Jess Farrell and Charles King.
Erica Collins, an assistant in the City Manager’s Office, has laid the groundwork for the new board.
“My job is the logistics of the thing and making sure we comply with the law,” said Collins. “The board will make a majority, if not all, of the decisions about how it operates.”
That includes appointing a chair and co-chair, one of the first items on Monday’s agenda.
Other discussion items include the state’s Open Meetings Law and confidentiality, as well as executive sessions.
“Confidentiality is a very important piece,” Collins said.
The board also will review Local Law 1-2021, which outlines the PRB’s duties and the processes involved in reviewing complaints against police.
The city is providing some suggested training — it is not required under the local law, but it is encouraged. Collins admits, though, that there aren’t a whole lot of similar panels from which to draw experience.
“It’s a learning lesson for all of us,” she said.
Collins said the members of the PRB will need to get acclimated before they hear cases. However, when they do so is their decision, she stressed.
“The board will really be steering this,” she said.
Besides the PRB and Collins, Mayor Steve Valentino said he will be attending the inaugural session.
“I look forward to the new board meeting next Monday,” he said Friday. “I plan on attending and greeting all the newly appointed members. There is a diversified group that I feel represents a majority of the people in Geneva.”
He said his only regret is that Valerie Mallard was not appointed.
“She was selected by the NAACP and is an important voice of experience in the community,” Valentino said. “My hopes are that the new board members get fully acquainted with local law 1-2021 and are eager to get training accomplished to allow them the tools to be unbiased and effective. With the right objectives as a focus, they will set the stage for the overall goal of improving policing in Geneva.
“As Chief (Mike) Passalacqua has set the stage since taking office, that his department is here to protect our community and his staff fully understands police brutality and social profiling is unacceptable. This board will hopefully be the continuing proof that we have an exemplary police department that is held to the highest standards.”
Passalacqua said he was not directly informed of the PRB’s inaugural meeting.
“I wasn’t made aware of the PRB holding its first session, but did see it scheduled on the city website,” he said. “I have not been asked to have myself or a representative of the police department at the meeting.”
The city’s top cop said he plans on watching the proceedings on YouTube.
PRB member Farrell, appointed to the board by just a 5-4 margin, said Friday she looks forward to serving.
“After decades of activism from Genevans, the Police Review Board will become a reality when we convene for the first time Monday night,” she said Friday. “And while this in and of itself is an amazing achievement, there is a lot of work still to be done — not only with regard to organizing how the PRB will function and getting it off the ground, but also in terms of earning the trust of the people of Geneva.
“I am honored and humbled by the faith the City Council has placed in me by appointing me to be an inaugural member of the PRB, and I am committed to showing the people of Geneva that I am deserving of that confidence. I look forward to working with my fellow PRB members to ensure that this board is a place where the people of Geneva can bring their concerns and complaints and feel confident that they will be treated with the care and respect they deserve.”
As the PRB gets rolling, the city is facing a lawsuit from the union representing its patrol officers. The legal action in state Supreme Court against the city requests a permanent injunction against Local Law 1-2021, which created the PRB.