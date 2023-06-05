WALWORTH — When it opened to students in 1971, Freewill Elementary was known as a school without walls because of its open-classroom concept.
Since 2017, it’s been a school without people. That’s when the last Wayne Central School District students filed out of the 70,000-square-foot elementary school on 42 acres of Canandaigua Road property.
Coming this January — or possibly sooner — people will once again head through the former school’s main entrance, but not for an education. Rather, it’ll be for a craft brew or two.
That’s where K2 Brothers Brewing is opening its brewery, tasting room, and events center.
With financing on the multi-million project squared away, Kyle and Brad Kennedy, natives of Prattsburgh, Steuben County, closed on the $1.45 million purchase of the former elementary school from the Wayne Central School District recently, and they are wasting no time getting it ready.
The former home brewers — Kyle is a former prison guard and Brad a computer programmer — have led a wildly successful tasting room and restaurant on Empire Boulevard in Penfield since 2017. So successful that they’ve run out of space. Demand is so strong for their brews that they’ve contracted with Young Lion Brewing in Canandaigua to keep up.
“We made it together (starting out),” Kyle said. “We both wanted to change the future of what we wanted.”
The next step was a larger space to expand. That expansion was supposed to happen at a building on the west side of Rochester in 2020. Then covid hit. The brothers were able to get out of their purchase contract.
After looking at other sites, they learned about the availability of Freewill. They were sold.
A former gym at the elementary will be the heart of the new operation. There the brothers say they can increase production and expand their footprint.
You can find K2 beer in plenty of bars, restaurants and beer caves, including Wegmans. However, the ambitious brothers thirst for more.
“We plan on covering all of New York state,” Kyle said.
The new brewery will allow them to produce 37,200 gallons of beer a month. The popular Penfield operation will remain open, but the old school will be the business base for K2.
Adjacent to the old gym is the former cafetorium, which features a huge stage with theater lights. This will be the tasting room. In the cafetorium, a wall will be removed, opening up the former teachers’ lounge, providing window views to the front of the building. Storage space on the other side of the cafeteria will be converted into walk-in coolers. The school kitchen, with the serving lines still there, is in great condition, Brad noted.
A second gym will offer cornhole and space for basketball teams to practice. Some nearby space will be renovated for parties and meetings. And, a beer garden is planned for a spot outside by the front entrance.
There’s parking for 175 cars.
The brothers have not determined what to call the location, but it’s likely that the name will pay homage to the school that educated youngsters for almost five decades.
The main office where misbehaving students might have gotten a stern talking-to from the building principal will house the growing company’s administrative operations.
However, all this will take only a chunk of the building’s space, which had an addition built in the early 1990s.
“(Redeveloping the school) is going to go on for 10 years,” said Brad. “We’re only going to use a third of the building (initially).”
Down the line, they’re looking for additional uses for the former classrooms — anything from short- or long-term rentals to more meeting space. There are still messages on the chalkboards in some of the rooms where kids from kindergarten to fifth grade learned their ABCs.
The building itself is an excellent condition, Kyle and Brad agreed, although some challenges lie ahead, like adding air conditioning. With a winter opening, the brothers have some time to figure that out.
The brothers expressed thanks for the support the project has received from the town of Walworth, the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency, and the IDA’s partner, the Economic Development Corp. The IDA provided tax incentives for the project, while the EDC offered a loan.
Brian Pincelli, the county’s director of economic development, said K2 Brewing’s project is great news for the county.
“We’re very excited and appreciative in K2’s investment in Wayne County,” he said. “Through the Economic Development Department we were able to support their investment with assistance from the county IDA and the Economic Development Corp. to bring this to fruition. This adaptive reuse of the former Freewill School is a significant investment in Walworth and we appreciate the town, finance partners, Empire State Development, the local utilities and the Kennedy family’s work to make this happen.”
Walworth Supervisor Mike Donalty said the project is a coup for his largely residential town, which borders Penfield in Monroe County.
“The town of Walworth looks forward to continuing to partner with K2 Brewing and the Kennedy family to bring their award-winning brand to our community,” he said. “If the overwhelming success of their Penfield location is any indication of K2’s business acumen, the new location is about to make the former school and the town of Walworth a destination worth visiting often. We are extremely grateful to the Kennedys for choosing Walworth to be the base for expanding their operations further into the region.”
Kyle admits that taking on such an ambitious project “takes some guts (not the word he used).”
“We have a long road ahead of us,” Brad added. “It’s very scary.”
However, those fears are assuaged somewhat by their track record in Penfield.
“We crushed our five-year projections in one year,” Kyle said. “Now, it’s time to grow again.”