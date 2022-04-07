GENEVA — Saying call volume was on pace with “pre-covid” years, Chief Mike Combs has released the Geneva Fire Department’s annual report for 2021.
“There were no major changes between 2020 and 2021. We were still adjusting to ever-changing pandemic guidelines and never wavered on our mission to protect this great city,” Combs said in the report. “Our department mission is essential. We needed to adapt to provide the same level of emergency service to the community and we exceeded that standard.”
Combs, who is retiring this summer after 11 years as chief, finished the report last month with his successor, Del Parrotta. Call volume was up about 18% from 2020, reflecting a five-year trend before Covid-19 arrived locally.
“Our code inspection program is back on track and fire prevention programs are returning to normal,” Combs said. “Overall training hours and participation didn’t fluctuate and morale seems to be on an upswing.”
The report details the GFD’s history, organizational structure, administration, community involvement, apparatus, retirements, new recruits, and a memorial section. The latter is in honor of past Chief Bruce Moore, who died in October.
Here are some of the report highlights:
• CALL VOLUME — The GFD responded to 1,815 calls for service last year. In a 10-year analysis, the volume rose 128% from 2011-17 before leveling off the last five years.
“That increase is most likely due to reorganization of fire dispatch and development of a more robust code enforcement program,” Combs said.
Call response includes fires; rescue and emergency medical services including motor-vehicle accidents, CPR and first aid; hazardous conditions such as fuel spills; service calls including fire-safety inspections and water problems; false alarms including prank calls, bomb scares and system malfunctions; and severe weather/natural disasters, including floods and wind storms that took down power lines.
• TRAINING — GFD members took nearly 5,500 hours of training last year.
“The Geneva Fire Department has always prided ourselves on a training program that is relevant, repetitive and realistic,” Combs said.
Each year, all department members get basic and advanced training based on duties. Volunteers are required to attend individual company trainings monthly, and each career (paid) staffer must have a minimum of 100 hours of in-service training.
Four firefighters became certified emergency medical technicians last year, 15 were recertified as building safety inspectors, three were recertified as code enforcement officers, and one was certified as a code officer.
All staffers completed harassment, workplace violence, and diversity/equity/inclusion training.
Training also includes community outreach. GFD members trained Smith Opera House, Geneva Police Department and city public works staff in first aid and CPR, including the use of automated external defibrillators; fire-extinguisher training for numerous Geneva businesses; and fire-safety training at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
• FIRE PREVENTION — During 2021, the GFD developed and distributed fire-prevention videos to city schools; conducted fire drills in all schools; hosted fire-station tours for home-schooled students and local residents; spoke at senior-citizen facilities about fire and cooking safety; and partnered with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors in 41 city residents.
Said Combs and Parrotta: “Fire prevention through education” is the motto for the GFD, and they take it seriously.
“The more we can educate the public, the more fires we prevent,” Combs added. “The fire service is typically a reactive force; however, fire prevention is a proactive step we are proud and motivated to participate in.”
• CODE ENFORCEMENT — Much like a good fire-prevention program, Combs and Parrotta said code enforcement is another step in a proactive approach and the fire department has a large role in the city’s enforcement. The fire chief also serves as fire marshal.
All paid staffers are certified as code enforcement officers or building inspectors, looking for working smoke detectors, proper fire-extinguishing systems, emergency lighting, clear exits, property maintenance, electrical hazards, flammable storage, and more.
During 2021, the GFD performed 198 commercial inspections and 646 unit residential inspections. No residential inspections were conducted from January through March due to covid.
• COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT — The GFD took part in Golisano Children’s Hospital “Good Night Lights,” worked with a local film crew on special effects and pyrotechnics, participated in several parades and community events, escorted sports teams back home after landmark wins, supported local races and events, and cleaned up graffiti.