2019 opened with the first female judge in Ontario County history being sworn in and ended with serious questions about the future of one of the area’s most alluring tourism draws, the beloved herd of white deer in Seneca County.
In between, there were — as usual — dozens of major news-making moments, both good and bad.
While not meant to be an all-inclusive recap of every single one of those moments, what follows is a listing of some of the more memorable happenings in the Finger Lakes Times’ four-county coverage area for 2019. The date refers to when it appeared in the paper.
JANUARY
1 — Kitty Karle is sworn in as the first female county judge in the history of Ontario County.
8 — FLT columnist and Chief Photographer Spencer Tulis begins a three-part series on FL residents with connections to the nation’s immigration dilemma, which included him going to the border in Texas.
17 — The Finger Lakes region is named No. 2 wine destination in the world for 2019 by VinePair, an industry magazine.
FEBRUARY
3 — Keuka officials announce that the college is moving its athletic teams to the Empire 8 Conference by the fall of 2020.
6 — Lake Tunnel Solar Village begins talking shape in downtown Geneva.
12 — Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy wins a Grammy for an album that contains a song the lyrics of which were written by Geneva native Bill Sweeney.
12 — Mary Luckern is remembered fondly for the many lives she touched as a teacher, administrator and town supervisor.
18 — One year after a fire destroyed their home, Doris and Walter Wolf, host an open house to thank the Waterloo/Seneca County community for its help in getting them back on their feet.
18 — All four local sheriffs voice their opposition to legalizing recreational marijuana.
28 — Genevan Christine Lavin, a folksinger, is named to the 2019 class of inductees for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.
MARCH
3 — City of Geneva residents and officials fondly remember City Councilor and Deputy Mayor John Greco who died at age 81.
5 — The area is mourning the accidental death of winemaker and Arbor Hill owner John Brahm.
7 — The late Nicholas “Buck” Forgione is remembered fondly in Lyons for service to his country and town.
12 — Beloved high school teacher and former Ontario County Board of Supervisors chairman Don Ninestine is remembered fondly.
16-17 — The Midlakes girls basketball team beats Canton 64-44 to advance to the state championship game; the Screaming Eagles’ championship dreams are dashed by powerful Irvington, 71-38, in the state title game.
17 — Ralph DeBolt is remembered as “A fireman’s fireman.”
24 — Jenna Giles, a fifth-grader from Gananda, takes first place in the Wayne-FL Regional Spelling Bee, correctly spelling “virgule.”
24 – Hobart loses to eventual national-champion Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 5-3, in the Division III Frozen Four ice hockey final four.
29 — Seneca Falls Supervisor Greg Lazzaro says a resolution will be introduced for the Town to immediately cut off financial donations to the National Women’s Hall of Fame because of its recent selection of Jane Fonda for induction in the fall; the resolution is defeated, 3-1.
APRIL
7 — Fire breaks out on the Cornell AgriTech campus in Geneva, starting in a USDA greenhouse and spreading to an adjoining building.
17 — Charlene Childers pleads guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend in Sodus.
23 — Hours before his trial was to begin, Seneca Falls man Donald Bovio pleads guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 3-year-old stepson.
30 — Genevan Eric Rhynes is sentenced to 55 years in prison for charges related to the execution-style shooting of another Geneva man.
MAY
12 — Rising levels of Lake Ontario force Wayne County officials to declare a state of emergency for all bays in Sodus, Huron and Wolcott.
15 — Keuka College names Amy Storey as its new president, removing the “interim” label from her title; she is the 20th president and third female to lead the college in its 129-year history.
26 — Timothy Dean is found guilty by a Wayne County jury of first-degree murder in a 2018 double-fatal shooting in Sodus.
30 — Penn Yan beats Pal-Mac 10-9 in overtime in the Section V Class D boys lacrosse championship game; it is Penn Yan’s 21st sectional title in 22 years.
JUNE
2 — Geneva’s Ryan Fishback becomes the first player from Geneva to win a state public high school tennis championship.
5 — South Seneca senior Keagan Carmenatty signs a letter of intent to wrestle at Division I powerhouse Penn State University.
9 — Finger Lakes Health officials announce that they have started exploring partnerships with other health care agencies.
11 — The state Gaming Commission unanimously approves regulations for sports wagering at four state-licensed casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino of Tyre.
JULY
7 — A proposed solar farm on nearly 2,000 acres in Wayne County would be among the nation’s largest.
14 — Clifton Springs Hospital opens its new “medical village,” the first phase of a $32 million expansion and renovation project.
15 — Baltimore’s Matthew Bender wins the 16th annual Musselman Triathlon in a time of 4 hours, 28 minutes, 16 seconds; Rochester’s Jennie Hansen is the women’s champion (4:39:30).
16 — Score This!!! sells the Musselman Triathlon to Ironman, a division of Chinese conglomerate Wanda Sports Group.
28 — A 12-year-old girl is identified as the lone suspect involved in spray-painting swastikas on three Geneva buildings.
AUGUST
1 — Jack Montesanto, a 10-year veteran of the Geneva Police Department, is charged with using unnecessary force while booking a suspect; Montesanto, suspended with pay, is arraigned at the Ontario County Jail.
4 — Timothy Dean is sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2018 murder of two people in Sodus.
4 — In what is called one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in Ontario County history, deputies seize 73 dogs from a home in Naples; the number eventually grows to 85.
8 — Wagner Vineyards is named Winery of the Year in competition organized by the NY Wine & Grape Foundation.
9 — A touching service is held for Romulus and Keuka grad Trevor Irby who was killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
9 — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul visits Penn Yan to announce the projects in the village that will be receiving $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds.
11 — Music superstar Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz announce they are going to buy the vacant Jindal Films industrial building on Route 31 in Macedon and turn it into a performance center and art museum.
14 — Carlton Naegele is remembered as “the epitome of a fire chief” and “one in a million” by those who served under him as Geneva Fire Chief for 29 years.
15 — A man is found dead by a passing driver on Route 96 in Phelps; Ontario County deputies are investigating.
16 — Hundreds, including many in the FL area, file lawsuits claiming molestation by priests and others under the state’s new Child Victims Act.
SEPTEMBER
1 — After 50 days, power is restored at Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons.
6 — Hobart hires the first female football coach in program history, defensive coach Cait Finn.
13 — Alberto Reyes pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in Wayne County Court in the 2018 deaths of 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son Owen Hidalgo-Calderon; he is later sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
15 — Jane Fonda, Angela Davis and Sonia Sotomayor are among those inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame during ceremonies at del Lago; outside, veterans protest the induction of Fonda and Davis.
OCTOBER
10 — A select group of students from Midlakes travels to New Orleans with WWII veterans to visit the National World War II Museum, the costs of the trip covered by the Gary Senise Foundation’s Soaring Valor.
20 — Joyce Jacobsen is officially inaugurated as the first female president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
21 — With 323 career goals, Marion’s Chloe DeLyser is the most prolific scorer in U.S. high school soccer history.
NOVEMBER
5 — Steve Valentino is elected mayor of Geneva; Mike Ferrara wins the Seneca Falls town supervisor seat; absentee ballots decide the Seneca County DA race, which eventually goes to Mark Sinkiewicz; and Bill Hart wins a six-year term as Geneva City Court supervising judge.
7 — Seneca Falls is awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state’s Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.
20 — The late Bill Gallagher Jr., longtime Ontario County Sheriff’s Office employee, is remembered fondly by colleagues.
22 — Cool Club & the Lipker Sisters dedicate their Club 86 show to late owner Bill Legott.
22 — Vandals trash the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center overnight, causing an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.
22 — Former Seneca County Manager John Sheppard enters a plea of not guilty in Waterloo Village Court to a charge of official misconduct.
25 — William Smith downs Johns Hopkins 2-0 to book a ticket to the NCAA Division III women’s soccer final four; at the final four in North Carolina, the Herons beat Pomona-Pitzer 2-0 in the semifinals before falling 1-0 to Messiah in the national championship match to finish a 21-2-1 season.
DECEMBER
1 — Dewey and Donna Fladd of Canandaigua unveil “Marshall’s Way” in honor of their son who died of an opiate overdose.
6 — The Sands Family Foundation announces it is donating $3 million to Finger Lakes Community College’s nursing program, the largest gift in the college’s history.
11 — Ryan and Tracey Wallace announce that a $20 million solar village is being planned for 37 acres in the town of Geneva.
15 — The board of directors of Seneca White Deer announces it is ending tours at Deer Haven Park; the final one will be Dec. 29.
17 — Earl Martin, owner of the 3,000-acre conservation area at the former Seneca Army Depot, says there eventually will be tours there again, though not managed by Seneca White Deer.
18 — A 12-year-old Palmyra-Macedon student and his grandmother die in a house fire in Farmington.
18 — A Yates County woman accused of practicing as a midwife but apparently with no qualifications to do so is indicted on 95 counts, including criminally negligent homicide.
19 — Local people react to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
20 — Macedon Supervisor-elect Paul Kenyon dies.
27 — Officials at Empire Farm Days announce that the outdoor trade show has a new owner, Lee Newspapers, Inc.