SENECA FALLS –– One of the many iconic scenes in the 1946 It's A Wonderful Life movie involves a new housing development for working people called Bailey Park.
With many here believing that director Frank Capra set his fictional Bedford Falls based on Seneca Falls, the prospective purchase of 20 acres of land off California and Courtland Avenues from the town for $80,000 for construction of up to 15 new, single-family homes will be named "Bailey Park'' after that scene in the movie.
In the scene, an Italian immigrant couple named Martini and their family are seen vacating rundown rental housing owned by the evil Henry Potter and into a new home purchased in Bailey Park financed by movie main character George Baiiey and his Building and Loan Bank.
The movie shows the Martini family, and their goat, piling int Bailey's car for a trip to their new home, passing under an overhead sign announcing "Welcome to Bailey Park.''
Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart, and his wife, Mary, played by Donna Reed, hosting a home warming for the Martini's at their new home. Potter fumes that the Building and Loan is allowing people to move out of his substandard rental units into new homes they own and he plots revenge, a key theme in the movie.
Lakewood Development II LLC of East Syracuse plans to build up to 15 single family homes in the 20-acre parcel, with a mix of rental units.
The Martini home in the movie is at 4587 Viro Road in La Canada Flintridge, a small city south of Pasadena. That house was used in the movie because it was just built as part of a new development in 1946.
It is also the only home in that area still standing and is basically the same condition as its was in 1946.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara said many town residents "live week to week, including our elderly population, who are trying to live on just Social Security.''
'In many cases, 80 percent of their income goes toward rent,'' he said.
"This project will provide the opportunity for hard working people to have a better life while living in modern, energy efficient housing,'' he said.
"Just as in the movie, we are trying to provide new opportunities as George was trying to do for the people of Bedford Falls. Sometimes all people need is a break, an opportunity for a new chance,'' Ferrara said.
The sale to Lakewood is contingent upon the company getting financing and whether or not a petition is submitted by Jan. 6 asking for a referendum on the sale of the land.