Calling it a “pivotal moment” for upstate New York hospitals, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a change in Medicare payments will mean millions of dollars more for those facilities each year.
In a news release, Schumer announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has finalized a rule change that will have an estimated impact of nearly $1 billion for upstate hospitals.
“This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding upstate New York hospitals have seen in decades. This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more,” Schumer said. “For years our hardworking healthcare providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide, but now after over a decade of fighting I am proud to announce I have secured the rules change which will bring nearly $1 billion every single year to hospitals across upstate New York.”
The change was made to the Medicare wage index rate, which is used to determine how much money the federal government pays hospital for labor costs when hospitals treat Medicare patients. Each area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for health care labor costs.
Historically, Schumer said upstate hospitals had received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served.
“The adjustment to the calculation of the wage index rural floor will have a tremendous positive impact on many of upstate New York hospitals and health systems,” said Bea Grause, president of the Healthcare Association of New York State. “The resulting increased Medicare reimbursement to our providers will immediately help to sustain and bolster vulnerable New Yorkers’ access to healthcare services.”
In a list provided by Schumer’s office, Geneva General Hospital is expected to receive an annual increase of about $6.9 million.
“We are so grateful for the unwavering support of Senator Schumer through the years,” said Dr. Jose Acevedo, president and chief executive officer of UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health. “His support for rural hospitals and communities in New York allows us to follow our mission of improving the health and promoting the well-being of our diverse communities through the delivery of locally accessible health system services and programs. He will always be our champion.”
UR Medicine Finger Lakes Health also includes Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan. FL Health officials and representatives from Schumer’s office said Soldiers & Sailors is a federally designated critical access hospital and reimbursed differently by Medicare, so the change doesn’t impact the hospital.
F.F. Thompson Hospital is set for an annual increase of approximately $12.3 million.
“We of course welcome this news, which helps level the playing field. While long overdue, the estimated increase in reimbursement is significant,” said Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health. “This provides an opportunity for our health system to continue growing and meeting the needs of our community, and we are grateful to all who have advocated on our behalf and on behalf of our patients.”
Newark-Wayne Community Hospital is slated to see an increase of approximately $7.5 million and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic about $5.8 million. Both are part of Rochester Regional Health.
An official from RRH could not be reached for comment.
Schumer said in May he launched an “all-out push” to ensure the proposal would be finalized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He worked with other members of New York’s Congressional delegation, New York hospital administrators, and other stakeholders to support the proposal.
“Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our upstate New York hospitals,” he said. “From Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”