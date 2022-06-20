ROMULUS — When they look back on May, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said one incident stands out.
The chaotic scene on May 3 at Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre. Luce and Cleere highlighted the case in their monthly “snapshot.”
“The Love’s Travel Stop case was a fast moving, bizarre and morally abhorrent case. We got to see firsthand the benefits of our officers’ training and partnerships with other agencies,” Luce said. “This was truly a team effort involving multiple sheriffs’ offices, state police, local police departments, fire departments, Child Protective Services, and mental health services.”
Numerous officers from area police agencies, as well as area firefighters, responded to the site just after 5:30 a.m. following several 911 calls. There were small fires in the building when deputies arrived and they detained two suspects.
Those suspects, truck driver Jamie Avery Jr. and Lisbeth Collada of Florida, are accused of dousing a 1-year-old girl in flammable liquid and trying — unsuccessfully — to set the child on fire. They have been charged with attempted murder and arson.
Luce said a 3-year-old boy in Avery’s truck had a head injury. Police believe Avery and Collada are married and the children — who recovered from their injuries — are theirs.
“Because of the expertise, tenacious efforts and professionalism of all involved, the lives of two young children were saved and those alleged responsible arrested,” Luce said. “As we review the case, there are so many individual examples of outstanding effort they are too numerous to mention here. We look forward to recognizing these individuals at the proper time.”
Luce and Cleere also highlighted the following in May:
May 23 — Deputies apprehended two shoplifting suspects at Waterloo Premium Outlets.
May 24 — Deputies responded to del Lago Resort & Casino for a domestic violence incident in progress. A suspect was charged with criminal mischief and harassment, but no one was hurt.
May 26 — Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call in Tyre discovered a burglary in progress. The suspect was arrested.
May 28 — The narcotics unit arrested a convicted felony for allegedly selling cocaine in Seneca Falls.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,503 calls in May, making 43 arrests. The narcotics unit started nine new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 16 cases. It has recouped more than $55,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 13 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 47. More than $42,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to more than $205,000.
In the civil division, there were 36 summons/complaints/services and 18 income executions. Deputies assisted with 111 evictions.