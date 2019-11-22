GENEVA — The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters find themselves miles away from their Finger Lakes roots on many nights, as the following for their jazzy melodies continues to grow.
But Marilla Gonzalez, who represents one-third of the Lipker Sisters, said the group always enjoys coming back to Geneva to sing before their longtime fans.
One of their favorite venues is Club 86, where the group has been a mainstay, often playing its Cabaret shows.
This Saturday evening, in fact, the Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters will return to the fabled entertainment and party house venue on Avenue E for a show that has added significance.
Originally booked as a party celebrating the group’s new CD, it is now also being dedicated to the memory of the late Bill Legott, Club 86 owner, whose family has operated the club — host to some of the biggest names in jazz history — since the 1940s.
Legott, a beloved member of the Geneva community, died of a heart attack on Oct. 30 at age 66.
“They were very kind to us,” Gonzalez said of the Legotts. “It is a CD party, but we’ve dedicated the night to Bill.”
She said that $1 of the $5 cover charge will be donated to St. Peter’s Arts Academy in memory of Legott. Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters also will donate $1 from each CD sold at the show.
“It was in Bill’s obituary that donations would go to St. Peter’s,” said Gonzalez.
Club 86 is special to The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, she added, noting that they performed there “many, many times.” Last winter, they played there nearly monthly for Club 86’s Cabaret series.
“It was a little bit of a residency,” she said.
While the Cabaret shows have been in the club’s bar area, Saturday’s event is in the big room because of the large number of people expected to attend.
“We want to bring people in and fill the club,” said Gonzalez. “Bill liked to see the place (that way).”
She said Cool Club & Lipker Sisters is “so thankful for the time we knew Bill. They (the family) gave us a real nice venue. They made it feel like it was home away from home.”
Bill’s wife, Lori, said she was pleased to learn of the group’s plan to dedicate the performance to Bill.
“I think it’s great,” she said from Club 86 Bagels and Cakes, one of the Legott family’s three food enterprises.
She also assured that despite her husband’s untimely passing, the show will go on for Club 86.
“My husband was grooming my kids for the (management change),” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s a little earlier than expected.”
Indeed, she said Bill was spending a lot more time on the golf course this past year and was “getting ready for the ski season.”
Lori said daughter Sarah Legott, who has been overseeing the restaurant at Geneva Country Club, has taken over managing Club 86. Bill and Lori’s son, Eric, and his wife Allison, as well as Lori’s daughter Alex Palermo also are quite involved in the business.
“Nothing changes,” she said. “It will all be good.”