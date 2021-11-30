SENECA — As the membership of American Legion Winnek Post 396 nears the end of what their commander called a “three-year adventure,” some turned out Monday to mark the next chapter in the organization’s long history.
“All I can say about this project is, ‘Wow,’ “ Dale Mosher said before a ceremonial groundbreaking at a plot of land on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca, just west of the Salvation Army Thrift Store. “It’s been a three-year adventure, but we are excited to get started.”
Moments later, Mosher and others put gold shovels in the ground, where the post’s new, 4,800-square-foot home will be built. Depending on the weather and construction activity, it could be ready by next spring.
Legion members were joined by state Sen. Pam Helming, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, and town officials. Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, presented Mosher with citations from their respective legislative bodies.
“As the commander said, this has been a roller-coaster ride over many, many years, and you never gave up,” Helming said. “You kept pushing, just like our veterans did and those who serve in the military today. The American Legion has been part of the Geneva community for more than a century, and it’s important to not only our veterans but their families, our first responders and the community. We are thrilled you are here in the town of Seneca.”
“This has been three years in the making, but it probably seems like 30 to the membership,” said Gallahan, a longtime Sons of the Legion member. “I know what it means to go to the post home and be comfortable there, with amenities. Moving from down on the lake, a very pristine location, is unfortunate. Fortunately, this Legion will have the amenities you need.
“The Legion reaches so many different people. It’s amazing how deeps the roots go in the community.”
While it has been a longtime topic of discussion among Legion members, officials announced in 2018 they were looking to sell the Lochland Road property they had called home for more than a half-century. They cited a dwindling savings account, declining membership, and high maintenance costs at the site.
The membership voted to sell the building and grounds, but a potential sale fell through in early 2021 — after which Legion officials said they were going to keep the property. However, they put it back on the market in April and sold it for $1.7 million to Pine Ridge Construction of Williamsport, Pa.
The project, dubbed Lake’s Edge Seneca, will include townhomes, a hotel, restaurant and craft brewery. Work is expected to begin next March.
The Legion will continue to be on Lochland Road until next spring.
Mosher said Monday the decision to sell the property wasn’t an easy one.
“The membership ... saw the fact that it was time to move on from our current home.” Mosher said. “They wisely chose to proceed with the purchase of this property and voted to build new. Without a doubt, there is not one Geneva Legion family member — including myself — who wanted to leave that location. We all have great memories of awesome events and strong bonds there. However, with the shrinking membership and a building that was close to 150 years old … it wasn’t financially possible, and the membership agreed it was time to move on.”
The new Legion home is close to the Seneca/Geneva town line.
“We have a parcel of land we are looking forward to the American Legion building their home on,” Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham said. “This town is committed to making sure you have the home you deserve and it suits your needs. We will do everything in our power to make sure that happens on this site.”
Gorham-based Chrisanntha Construction is the general contractor. Matt Bragg, company vice president, said the new building will include meeting space, a bar/restaurant area, and office space. Work is expected to begin soon.
“It will meet their needs and what they have now,” he said. “If we get lucky in the next couple of weeks with weather, our plan of attack is to get the structure up, get it enclosed and insulated. We would like to open in the spring. That is the plan.”
“The goal of the building committee, and stated to the membership at numerous meetings, was simple: build a new, smaller, more efficient post home and place enough money in the bank where this post will be financially stable for the next 100 years,” Mosher said. “I think we have completely fulfilled that goal, and we start today with this groundbreaking.
“The town of Seneca welcomed us into this community. The future of the Geneva Legion looks extremely bright, and we are very happy to be moving here to the town of Seneca.”