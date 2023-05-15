GENEVA — It’s a project Geneva Country Club members believe will transform the property and make it prosper well into the future.
A committee of club members is working with a local real estate firm on a condominium project overlooking Seneca Lake.
“We think it’s a home run, but time will tell,” said Geneva CC member Bob Manion, who co-chairs what is called the club’s Arrowhead Committee with fellow member Tom Tierney. “The goal is to build a community here and use proceeds from the condos for a new clubhouse, golf course, and a viable community — something that will be here for generations.”
The committee is working with Geneva-based Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes on the project, which is called The Residences at Geneva Country Club. John Parrott III, the real estate company’s president and CEO, said the committee chose Coldwell Banker after interviewing other real estate firms.
“This is a great project for our company,” Parrott said. “It’s going to be a lot of work, but we are really confident in the project. There is very much a need and demand for it.”
Manion and Tierney said talks on a condo project at GCC date back nearly 15 years. Those discussions picked up steam following the 2019 death of club member Bill Legott, who ran the country club restaurant with his family, along with Club 86 and other businesses.
“We were looking at being insolvent if we didn’t do something ... and we settled on this condo idea and talked about what the project would look like,” said Tierney, noting he, Manion and others talked with officials at Rochester-based Christa Construction. “If successful, this would accomplish all of our goals, including a new clubhouse and having a premier golf course.”
The proposal calls for 96 living units, 48 in each of two buildings. They will include lake and/or golf course views, with multiple floor plans ranging from an estimated $499,000 to $899,000, and include amenities such as rooftop terraces, a fitness and wellness center, walking trails through the property, a new clubhouse with a high-end restaurant, boat slips with lake access, and access to the golf course and pickleball courts.
The condos would be where the country club parking lot is. The plan likely would mean the current third hole, a par-3 near the parking lot, would be taken out and the course reconfigured.
“The greatest piece of land on the property is the parking lot, and we are not using it to its potential. It has a wonderful view of the lake,” Manion said. “We have been working on this concept for about a year now and reached a point where we are now.”
The project’s marketing plan has approval from the state Attorney General’s office. A complete project application must be approved by the AG’s office — that’s a process expected to take more than a year and possibly up to 18 months.
Tierney said the Arrowhead Committee has met with town of Geneva officials and will eventually apply for a planned unit development. He added that the committee has had talks with city officials since the project would be using the city’s wastewater system.
“We wouldn’t be doing this is we didn’t think it was viable. This will be a windfall for the club if it goes through,” Tierney said. “We want (all the condo units) to sell quickly, and all money left over would go for a new clubhouse, state-of-the-art golf course, wellness center, and everything else. It should be a quality facility when it’s done.”
Officials said it will likely be 2-3 years before the project is complete. While Christa Construction may be the general contractor if construction begins, the company is in a development consulting role now.
“We think they have an incredible asset there with the undeveloped lakefront,” said Brian McKinnon, vice president of Christa Development. “There is a lot of potential, and we see a fantastic project there over time.”
“Everyone is on board to make this project successful,” Parrott added. “There is already a lot of time and money invested to get to this point. There are plenty of people who are interested in low-maintenance living on the lake. This makes sense for them.”
“The goal is to build a community here ... and show off everything the Finger Lakes has to offer,” Manion added.