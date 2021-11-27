SENECA FALLS — Two vestiges of the former Eisenhower College campus on Route 89 are being demolished.
The current owner and occupant of the 286-acre campus — Northeast College of Health Sciences — has contracted with Sessler Companies of Waterloo to tear down and remove two long-vacant student dormitories on the east side of campus. The demolition of Woodlands and Iroquois halls is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Vice-President for Marketing and Communications Colleen Brennan-Barry.
“The project has been long in the works as part of the college’s multi-year strategic plan and focuses on campus infrastructure an enhancement,” Brennan-Barry said. “We are in the process of taking down two buildings ... which were part of the campus when we moved here in 1991, neither of which have ever been used by the college. We anticipate it will be green space for the immediate future.”
New York Chiropractic College moved to the former Eisenhower College campus from Long Island. NYCC changed its name to Northeast College of Health Sciences earlier this year.
Brennan-Barry said the college currently uses five dormitories on the other side of campus for student housing — “and (we) have ample space for our current volume and expansion going forward.”