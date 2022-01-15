GENEVA — A consortium of community groups and social service agencies will begin making it easier to raise a child in the Geneva area through an initiative called the “First 1000 Days Promise.”
The name is a reference to the first three years of an infant’s life, a critical time for child development. The groups intend to fulfill that promise by offering support in a variety of ways.
Participants will have access to free gym time; diapers and formula; groceries; a private laundromat; counseling; and early childhood education for the first three years of the child’s life. There are no income eligibility requirements for any of these services, and parents and caregivers can take advantage of all or any combination of these services.
Even if people don’t need laundry facilities or groceries, but would enjoy play time around other children and parents at the Geneva Community Center, it’s available.
“Communities regularly invest in food, sports and formal education for school-aged children, but parents of young infants pretty much go it alone,’’ said Jim Gerling, a retired pastor who has been involved with Success for Geneva’s Children from its beginning 24 years ago. “Evidence suggests all families can use support during these most challenging years when children are most vulnerable and parents most challenged.’’
The “First 1000 Days Promise” groups — they include Success for Geneva’s Children, Geneva 2030, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, the Partnership for Ontario County, the Geneva Center of Concern, Geneva Reads, and Child & Family Resources, which includes the Healthy Families Ontario Program — will begin signing up families this month, with some services starting instantly. The Presbyterian Church in Geneva also is participating through its Baby Box giveaway program, which, as Jane Gerling explained, “promotes safe sleep for infants, and is a way to begin to connect with families with newborns.”
The program is anchored at the Geneva Community Center at 160 Carter Road. Beginning Jan. 3, the center’s gym is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, offering play and reading spaces for children ages up to 5 years old. Breakfast and coffee will be available. Planning is underway to install six washers and dryers at the center to allow parents to do laundry while enjoying play time with the kids.
“The best help we can give to our families and schools is to support the emotional and physical health and academic preparedness of Geneva’s young children as they enter pre-school programs,” said Karen Fahy, executive director of Geneva 2030, a collective impact organization.
“Helping Geneva invest more in its youngest, most delicate citizens can be a transformative step for the community,” added Jennifer Morris, Geneva 2030’s B2K (Birth to Kindergarten) Action Team leader who has been part of the First 1000 Days program planning.
Once in the program, The First 1000 Days staff will meet with parents and discuss other services that can make being the parent of an infant or toddler easier and more rewarding.
The Partnership for Ontario County will be opening a Family Counseling office in the Carter Road location to make counseling services more accessible and comfortable. The First 1000 Days participants will have access to these services.
“Parenting is tough for everyone,” said Tracey Dello Stritto, executive director of the Partnership for Ontario County. “Giving parents the opportunity to seek advice and guidance early on can be so helpful.”
The bulk of services will originate from the Geneva Community Center, which is owned and operated by the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva. However, the work extends deeper into the community, as The Healthy Families program staff offers community resource connection and home visitation services to some participants who are expecting a baby or have young children.
“Generally, Boys & Girls Clubs focus on services for school-aged children,” said Chris Lavin, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “However, we see an opportunity for families across the community to come together so their kids learn and live well from their earliest days. We are pleased to lend our space and food expertise in this effort.”
Lavin said the Community Center began “Toddler Time” prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and found a wide variety of Geneva families benefiting from better services for infants and toddlers. Seniors who were the main source of day care for some children needed a better place to let the little ones run. Families with working parents often lacked a true “play place” where they could meet other parents and gain playmates and share advice. Kids from all families liked picking out their own cereal and meeting new friends.
“It wasn’t just the economically challenged,” Lavin said. “Raising an infant is not easy, and there are no lessons or licenses for this stage of life. Communities spend a lot on youth sports, but studies show investing in this time of life is most important.”
The First 1000 Days Program has garnered early support from the Wyckoff Family Foundation and the Mother Cabrini Foundation of New York City. Foodlink of Rochester, working in partnership with the Center of Concern and the Boys & Girls Club Food Team, will be contributing to the nutrition efforts.
“We will need more support to grow and sustain this effort,” said Barbara Weinberg, chairperson of Success for Geneva’s Children. “However, we are excited about impacts we can start making right away. This effort provides a foundation of support that can have a positive impact on the challenges we often see surfacing in preschool and elementary school years.”
There is no fee for participating in The First 1000 Days and no obligations. Interested parents or expecting parents can contact the Geneva Community Center at (315) 759-6060 or stop at 160 Carter Road during morning “Toddler Time” hours between 8 a.m. and noon to sign up or learn more.