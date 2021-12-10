LYONS — When preservationist Cynthia Howk entered the doors at the former H.G. Hotchkiss Prize Medal Essential Oil Co. on Water Street for the first time, she was impressed. Immediately.
The historic building in this Erie Canal village, where Hiram Hotchkiss and his brother, Leman, created a peppermint empire in the 1800s, not only contained rooms that were part of the peppermint oil-making process, but it was chock full of artifacts from the company that made Lyons the “Peppermint Capital of the World.”
“It was a museum waiting to happen,” said Howk, who retired from the Landmark Society recently, but still serves the organization as a volunteer.
Thanks to the work of the Lyons Heritage Society, the former office and manufacturing facility became a museum in 2010 — and, just as important, has been restored by the volunteer organization.
The efforts of the Heritage Society, as well as six others in the region, are being recognized by the Landmark Society as part of its 2021 Preservation Awards program Sunday.
The Hotchkiss Peppermint Museum has garnered a Stewardship Award from the historic preservation agency.
No one is happier for the Peppermint Museum honor than its director, Patty Alena.
“I nominated the museum because we worked very hard for it, and it’s come full circle,” Alena said. “I’m real proud of it, as is my husband, Dave.”
Alena said that while the building has been restored meticulously, there was a time when its future was in doubt. The last owner of the building, Anne Hotchkiss, a descendant of the Hotchkiss family that owned the business and its last company president, had given it to Wayne County. Eventually, it ended up in the hands of the Heritage Society, Patty Alena said.
She said Howk and others played a major role in galvanizing support to save the building where, at one time, the finest peppermint oil on the planet was produced — at least in the estimation of German chemists.
“She came to town to tell (officials and the community) how important this building is,” Alena said.
Howk noted that one of the Landmark Society’s first goals was working with Lyons preservationists to get the building on the National Register of Historic Places.
She said the success of the Peppermint Museum illustrates that restoration projects aren’t reserved for large communities. They can happen in New York’s small towns if there is a nucleus of community-minded citizens.
“It is the local advocates who put in their time and talents,” Howk said.
Such projects are more than just about preservation, Howk and Alena agreed. They can be economic drivers. Both noted that the Peppermint Museum gets many visitors boating the Erie Canal or biking on the adjacent trail.
“It brings in lots of money (to Lyons),” Alena said.
Here is the list of other awards given to projects or people in Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties.
• Award of Merit — The Mary Clark Thompson Memorial Chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery on North Pearl Street in Canandaigua, for the “sympathetic rehabilitation of an historic building or structure in our nine-county region completed within the past two years.”
• A Stewardship Award — The Sodus Point Lighthouse Museum, 7606 N. Ontario St., Sodus Point. “Built in 1870-1871 on a bluff overlooking Lake Ontario and Sodus Bay, the limestone lighthouse tower and keeper’s residence are owned by the town of Sodus, with a long-term lease with the Sodus Point Historical Society, which has administered the museum since 1985,” said the Landmark Society. “The (historical) society’s recent repairs to this National Register-listed building, whose exposed site is affected by challenging weather conditions, included restoration of wood window sash, gutters, downspouts and masonry.”
• The Paul Malo Award for Historic Preservation Advocacy — Emil Bove of Seneca Falls. The Landmark Society called Bove, an attorney, “the community’s leading preservation advocate for over four decades.” He is also founder of Preserve Seneca Falls, the local non-profit preservation advocacy organization. “His tenacity, political acumen and financial support of projects in this rural community have helped ensure the preservation and adaptive use of important resources in both the town and village,” the Landmark Society said.
• The Historic Home Award — Matthew Clingerman and Joseph O’Toole for their home at 412 East Ave. in Newark. The award is given to owners of private residences for their continued care of and commitment to the preservation of an architecturally significant house over a minimum of seven years. “Purchased in 2003 by the current owners, this impressive 1860 Italian Villa residence and carriage house were rehabilitated to their historic appearance, via extensive research, historic photographs, and sheer tenacity,” said the Landmark Society.
• A Small Business Award — Brewery Ardennes, 75 Snell Road, town of Geneva. “Originally a sheep barn (1909) on the Bellwood estate, this elegant, Norman-style stone building has been impressively rehabilitated by owners Derek and Stacey Edinger, for their Belgian-style craft brewery,” the Landmark Society said.
• A Small Business Award — Laurentide Beer Co., 12 Maiden Lane, Penn Yan. “The 19th-century carriage house for the Laurentide Inn, an impressive Greek Revival mansion, this micro-brewery was created by owners Tracy and Marla Hedworth, with sensitivity to the original design and materials of this historic building,” said the organization.