GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges officials say their annual Community Sale hit a significant milestone in 2019.
The $9,952 raised at this year’s sale boosted HWS’ donations to Geneva youth education programs to over $100,000. Additionally, the sale has helped divert more than 100,000 pounds of waste from entering landfills.
This year, 14,346 pounds of clothing, shoes, electronics, furniture and food were diverted, according to those officials.
“It’s exciting to hit two milestones on the same year,” said Katie Flowers, director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning. “The cumulative tally helps us all focus on the two-fold approach of the sale (of) aiming to reduce contributions to local landfills while fundraising for community efforts.”
Proceeds from this year’s Community Sale went to Geneva 2020, which supports greater educational achievement for Geneva students. Other local not-for-profit organizations that have benefited from sale proceeds over the years include the United Way and the Geneva Education Foundation.
“We have donated all proceeds from the event since 2006, and every year we learn how to manage the event to maximize its impact,” Flowers said.
HWS said the sale is part of a campus-wide effort to promote sustainability and climate action, and is facilitated by the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning with the Offices of Residential Education and Student Affairs. Students are encouraged to donate items they would otherwise throw out. The items are then sold at the event, which in recent years has been held at the Geneva Recreation Complex.
HWS said the Colleges’ service and community engagement efforts have received national praise. For the second year in a row, HWS was named the top liberal arts institution for service in Washington Monthly’s College Guide and Rankings. Since 2005, the policy magazine has rated U.S. colleges and universities based on their contributions to society, taking into consideration social mobility, research and service.
