WATERLOO — The multi-use path at Seneca Lake State Park, part of the former lakeshore location of Routes 5&20, has been in disrepair for many years. Those who walk, run or ride the path share it with motorists and know of its bone-jarring capabilities.
But a joint project between the state Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Transportation has made that run, walk and ride a little smoother.
Brian Nearing, a spokesman for the Parks Department, said DOT crews have paved 2.3 miles of roadway from the park entrance along Park Road to a section along the lakeshore popular with runners, walkers and bikers.
Nearing said State Parks paid for $218,000 in paving materials using the State Park Infrastructure Fund, while DOT provided work crews and equipment for the project, which began in late April and concluded earlier this month.
However, the job is not complete, Nearing noted. A half-mile of the lakeshore path that connects with the city’s trail was not resurfaced.
“That work may be part of a future project, when funding becomes available and is as yet unscheduled,” Nearing said.