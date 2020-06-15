GENEVA — As the days turned into weeks and the weeks turned into months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis Kelly became increasingly irate that his gym — Live It Fitness & Training — remained closed during the “New York State on PAUSE” directive.
“Local leaders should stand up to this. This is just crushing small businesses,” Kelly said in a recent phone call and emails to the Times. “Tell me why it makes sense to shut down small business when we can control the (COVID-19) guidelines 10 times better than big business can? People are all over Walmart not wearing masks, picking up things and putting them back.”
In late May, Kelly had enough and opened his gym — commonly known as LIFT — in the town of Geneva’s Pyramid Plaza, the former Kmart location. It didn’t take long for word to get out.
Kelly said Mary Bakogiannis, executive director of the Geneva Family YMCA, sent him an electronic message that morning that gyms were not allowed to be open during Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Kelly said she reported him to authorities.
Bakogiannis confirmed that by email.
“When we learned recently that a local gym had opened for business, we were surprised because our understanding was — and still is — that gyms are not allowed to open yet under the governor’s executive order,” she said. “We called local officials to inquire whether our understanding of what is now permitted for gyms, including ours, was correct, or whether we were allowed to open our gym at this time. In doing so, we did report to the local authorities that a local gym had re-opened.”
Floyd Kofahl, the town’s code enforcement officer, went to LIFT later that day — accompanied by an Ontario County deputy — with a cease-and-desist order. Kofahl gave the order to an employee because Kelly was not there and ordered everyone out of the gym.
After learning of the order, Kelly — who also owns a LIFT facility in Auburn — contacted his Auburn-based attorney, Dominic Giacona. He sent an email to Kofahl.
“My client has forwarded me the cease-and-desist order served on him this morning and we’ve discussed it at length. Nonetheless, Dennis Kelly has asked me to reach out to you, as a courtesy, to advise that he intends to still remain open despite the order to the contrary,” Giacona wrote. “Mr. Kelly has merely made the decision to take a stand against the imprecise language relied upon by Ontario County to keep LIFT Geneva shuttered.”
So Kelly, saying the gym took numerous precautions to keep its clients safe, opened the following morning on Saturday, May 30, and planned to have clients there until noon. He said he received a phone call from Kofahl about 11 a.m., and asked Kofahl to come back Sunday morning, when Kelly had planned a protest at the gym with everyone wearing masks and observing social distancing.
Kelly said Kofahl arrived about 8 a.m. Sunday, again accompanied by deputies, and gave Kelly a copy of the cease-and-desist order. Kelly said Kofahl ordered more than 100 protesters out of the building and warned Kelly that if he opened the gym again, he could be subject to criminal prosecution or a fine.
Kelly said he has not been open since that day and has never opened his Auburn gym.
He criticized the state, however, for allowing other businesses to open, including tanning salons.
“How in the hell is a tanning salon ... and sweating all over the place ... considered an essential business?” he asked.
Kofahl acknowledged going to the gym but declined to comment further. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti replied by email.
“He did illegally open the gym more than once, and Floyd — accompanied by a deputy sheriff — has kicked people out,” Venuti said. “Although we sympathize with him and all business owners, we can’t ignore state directives and let him operate. We can’t make an exception for him.”
Among those at the protest were Don and Patti Scalise, owners of the Geneva Fit Club on Seneca Street in the city. While Don Scalise said they have a good relationship with LIFT and each gym has its own niche, he said Geneva Fit Club won’t open until getting the go-ahead from the state.
“We are respecting our neighbors downtown who are not open to the public, although we believe we should be open. Honestly, we believe it should be the people’s decision if they want to go to a gym,” he said. “We can control distancing better than big business can. We don’t know anything definitive about what phase we are in for reopening. We thought we might be in Phase 3, but now we figure it’s 4. When is enough enough?”
“We are very, very anxious to reopen and welcome our members back, but feel strongly about doing it safely and when permitted by the state,” said Bakogiannis, who said her comments come from the YMCA as an organization. “The YMCA has no intention of opening our facility to the general public until it is legally permissible to do so.”
Kelly and Scalise said they stopped collecting membership fees from their clients shortly after their gyms were closed, and Scalise said his gym is losing thousands of dollars in revenue. The YMCA has continued collecting membership fees from people wishing to continue to do that but has given members the option of not paying anything or paying what they wish.
Bakogiannis noted the “gym” is only one of many community-friendly services the not-for-profit YMCA provides and has continued virtual classes, emergency child care for essential workers, senior outreach and more.
“When we open the gym back up, I don’t know what the membership will be like,” Scalise added. “It could be a pretty heavy impact. It’s a tough time for small business. We are somewhat forgotten about and there is very little clarity from the state.”
While gyms could reopen in Phase 4, that likely won’t happen until June 26 at the earliest. Kelly, who also owns a utility company that employs dozens of people, threatened — in an email to town and city officials — to move his businesses from the area if gyms remain closed until July or later and local officials don’t do anything.
“If I get shut down again, I will pack up and leave this town and the half-million dollar investment I made and the $400,000 a year in revenue it brings to this small town,” he said. “This is a 100-percent stand for small business.”