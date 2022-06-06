PENN YAN — If not for the Civil War, Lemmon v. New York could have gone down as one of the most memorable cases in U.S. Supreme Court history.
While it remains a landmark case in New York state history, it is largely unknown by the public.
“I didn’t learn about this case in law school. I didn’t learn about it from my history classes,” said state Supreme Court Justice William Taylor, administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District. “It is not a well-known case, but this is a story of heroes fighting against an evil institution — the institution of slavery.”
Taylor was at the Yates County Courthouse Thursday for a public event to mark the installation of “The Lemmon Slave Case: 1852-1860, A Prelude to the Civil War.” The exhibit will be in the courthouse through this week.
The Historical Society of the New York Courts, in collaboration with the state court system, began a 90-week tour of the exhibit last fall. By the time the tour is done, the exhibit will have appeared in 45 courthouses across the state.
The 7th Judicial District covers eight counties, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates. Yates County Judge Jason Cook said the exhibit will make stops at only two county courthouses in the district: Yates and Monroe.
“We are extremely proud to have this exhibit installed here in Yates County,” said Cook, the supervising judge for town and village courts in Yates, Ontario, Seneca, Livingston, and Steuben counties. “This case proved that New York can make a big difference in the lives of real people.”
Dozens of people turned out for the event, including county and local officials. Retired county Judge W. Patrick Falvey — Cook and Taylor agreed he was the driving force behind construction of the courthouse years ago — also attended.
“This courthouse is a model for others in the state,” Taylor said.
Those at Thursday’s event viewed a 10-minute video narrated by famed actor James Earl Jones. The video includes an introduction by the Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, the state’s top judge.
Watch the video at bit.ly/3McCGKk.
The traveling exhibit is meant to educate the public on the role of the New York courts in paving the way for the abolition of slavery. Through facts of the case, people learn how the courts helped free eight enslaved young women and children who were New York City with their owners from Virginia.
The ruling of New York courts was in direct conflict with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision of 1857; the latter is now widely considered to be the most egregious decision in the history of the nation’s highest court.
Advocates say the New York case represents the most unyielding statement made against slavery by any court in the U.S. before the Civil War.
Cook and Taylor encouraged members of the public to stop by the courthouse and check out the exhibit, noting students from local schools are likely to do so.
“We are a nation of laws,” Taylor said. “That isn’t to say we have been perfect, but in this case justice prevailed.”