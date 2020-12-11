SENECA FALLS — It was icing on the doughnut. Literally.
Lois Dugo’s second-grade distance learning students at Frank Knight Elementary School recently were tasked with creating a doughnut, using their computers to design its look and their writing skills to pitch their creations. Dugo asked Chris Wagner of the newly opened Bayard Bakery to pick a winner, but he went one step further. Wagner, who had a hard time deciding, chose two winners and agreed to bring their doughnuts to life and feature them in his store.
Ada Sinicropi’s S’more doughnut has been for sale this past week and Connor Shoemaker’s Blueberry Ocean doughnut will hit the bakery case sometime this summer.
Wagner said he was moved to make the winning doughnuts after reading through and being impressed by the entries.
“I thought, ‘My goodness, they spent more than a few minutes on this,’” he said.
So last Saturday morning, Ada and her family and Connor and his family headed to the bakery to see Ada’s doughnut that had just been freshly made. The outing also marked the first time the two students had met their teacher in person.
That, plus Wagner’s willingness to make the students’ assignment a tasty reality, thrilled Dugo.
“It just turned into this great big happy day,” she said. “It was a nice happy thing to happen during this whole pandemic.”
Dugo admits teaching remotely has been a challenge and she’s often looking for assignments to “catch” her 22 students.
She purchased this lesson idea from the Teachers Pay Teachers educational website. The students had to conceive of a doughnut, write an opinion piece “selling” it and also use the Google Slides program to “draw” their doughnut. That meant using the online tools such as shapes, color, gradient shading and different fonts — “all these little elements that will make them more tech savvy,” Dugo said.
Pleased with their finished products, Dugo went to the bakery, asked Wagner to select a winner and purchased gift coupons so each student could get a doughnut.
“They worked so hard on it,” she said. “I wanted to go ahead and buy them a doughnut and give them something to look forward to. And then [Wagner] said, ‘I’ll do you one better. I’ll design the winning doughnut.’”
In Ada’s case, that turned into a big undertaking. Her doughnut calls for marshmallow filling in a chocolate doughnut sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs, dark and milk chocolate chunks and mini-marshmallows on top.
To be true to her recipe, Wagner had to filet a chocolate doughnut in half, pipe in marshmallow filling, ice everything and add the toppings.
“It’s crazy,” he said.
The 7-year-old, the daughter of Miles and Erica Sinicropi, said she loves chocolate, camps a lot with her family and knows people enjoy s’mores. Plus last year she had to write about an ice cream flavor and chose s’mores, so built on that for this assignment.
She wrote: ”I think you should pik mine. The flavr is S’morre! The first reason is because it has marshmallow filing! The next reason is that it tastes like you are camping! The last reason is that chocolate is the best and I added a lot! As you can see you should pik mine! “
Connor Shoemaker, the son of Nicole and Jason Bishop and Chris Shoemaker, loves to be outside and near water, said Jason Bishop. He also had recently eaten a chocolate covered pretzel, discovering you can mix salt and sweets for an interesting flavor.
Connor wrote in his assignment that, ”In the summer you think of an ocean. Well with a bluebarry ocean donut you can have an ocean in your hand. With a bluebarry donut to start you have a light coating of blue vanilla frosting and toped with a little salt. It will make you want more.”
“I think this is a great choice for everyone in the summer,” he added.
Wagner agreed. He called it a “blueberry doughnut with a twist” and said he’s excited to put it together when summer rolls around.
Jason Bishop said one of Connor’s favorite doughnuts is a blueberry munchkin.
This fun project also broke up what can sometimes be the monotony of distance learning.
“Plus he was very excited to do something other than math,” Bishop joked.
Nicole Bishop said her son was thrilled to head to the bakery last Saturday and awoke super early.
“He was just really excited he got picked,” she said. “He’s all about trying the doughnuts.”
After a long wait, Ada dove into hers, and Connor was face-deep in chocolate as well.
Ada’s doughnut will be available through this Sunday. As of Tuesday, Wagner had sold about 130 of them (at $3 apiece) and is donating 50 cents from each sale to Dugo’s classroom.
It’s been a little extra work, but Wagner’s enjoyed it. When he was back in the kitchen one day he heard a customer come in, and the request made his day.
“I need six Ada’s,” Wagner recalled him saying. “It was awesome.”