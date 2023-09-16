BENTON — The calendar tells Andrew “AJ” Silvent that the one-year anniversary of his popular brewery in this Yates County town is fast approaching.
He’s just having a hard time wrapping his mind around that milestone.
“It’s been crazy, just insane. It doesn’t even feel like it’s been a year,” Silvent said with a smile during a recent interview at Relative Risk Brewing Co. “Honestly, it feels like it’s only been two months since we opened. I can’t believe it’s September already.”
While the first birthday for Relative Risk is Sept. 24, Silvent and his wife Jen are planning two events — with new beer releases, food, and music — later this month to mark the occasion. A first anniversary event is slated for Sept. 23 and an Oktoberfest celebration will be Sept. 30.
The Silvents’ journey to this point is a somewhat humorous one. They grew up in northwest New Jersey, near the Pennsylvania border.
“My wife asked me one day if I wanted to visit the Finger Lakes. I said, ‘Where the hell is that?’ I honestly did not know,” Silvent said with a laugh. “We came up and thought it was gorgeous, so we kept coming back. This was about 10 years ago. We got to the point of saying, ‘Why are we going home? Why don’t we just live here?’”
That was around the time Silvent became interested — make that very interested — in home brewing. He took a week-long seminar in North Carolina and entered home brewing competitions, winning medals.
“I started brewing once a month, then twice a month,” he said. “It got to the point where my dad was coming over and we were brewing once a week. I think I brewed every Saturday for about six years.
“After three or four years of home brewing, I knew I wanted to open a commercial brewery. We did some research into the (brewery) laws of Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York,” he said. “New York had the farm brewery law, which was the best thing, and then we found the Finger Lakes. If we were going to do this, we were going to do it in New York.”
Silvent admitted it took them a long time to pick the site off Earls Hill Road, near the hamlet of Bellona. He and Jen — she has worked in communications for nearly 20 years and is in charge of marketing, the brewery’s website, and its Facebook page — live on the property with their young daughter, Lucy.
“We looked for properties for five years, a lot of properties. We knew we wanted to be in this area, close to Geneva and Penn Yan,” he said. “We wanted that open land vibe like Climbing Bines (near Dresden) has. We wanted a huge outdoors space where dogs can run around, people can bring their families and kids. We always wanted to do summer concerts and this has the lake view we wanted. That was always in the plan.”
That plan has certainly worked out, and Relative Risk has become known as a local brewery that caters to every taste.
“When I was home brewing I started with IPAs (India Pale Ales) because I love IPAs. Then, I started brewing a lot of lagers,” he said. “When we first opened, people would ask, ‘What is your lightest beer?,’ which was weird because we wanted to be an IPA and lager-heavy brewery. But I have come to enjoy brewing the lighter styles. I enjoy brewing lagers and kölsch.
“We hear from a lot of people who don’t often go to breweries, and when they get a flight they don’t enjoy all the beers. They say, ‘This is the only brewery I’ve been to where I’ve enjoyed every single beer.’ When I sit behind the bar and hear that, that’s just awesome. For those that don’t like beer, we have plenty of wine and cider.”
Silvent, who was a diesel mechanic in New Jersey, continues that work part time at Regional Truck & Trailer in Geneva. He also has experience as an electrician and industrial mechanic, good skills to have when brewery equipment breaks down.
“I have a very mechanical background,” Silvent noted. “I love working on trucks and it’s something I can always fall back on. That is still part of my life and I never want to really give it up. I’ve worked on everything from lawnmowers to excavators. I don’t have to go far if we have problems at the brewery, and there is always something to repair.”
Speaking of lawnmowers, Silvent said it’s while mowing when he does his best thinking about beer. He is studying to become a certified cicerone, which is a beer version of a wine sommelier.
“I will be sitting on my lawnmower listening to beer podcasts,” he said with a smile. “I like to listen to brewers talk about certain things they do, people who are really experienced and have been doing this for 20 years. I read magazines about beer. I want to expand my knowledge into different styles of beer.”
While Silvent admits the winter months — especially January and February — are slower, for now he plans to stay open year-round. He often has food trucks on the property and collaborates with other breweries, wineries, and restaurants.
“We always had it in our plans to close down for the winter because it’s very tourist-driven here in the summer, but we still have a huge local following, which is awesome,” he said. “We love when our neighbors come here every weekend and we know them by name. They are here all the time. In the cold weather, I love getting the fire pits going. We wanted to create a space like we would want to go and hang out.”
Wondering how the Silvents came up with the brewery’s name?
“We always say it’s relatively risky to own a brewery in this day and age,” he said. “We wanted our name to stand out and be different — be brandable. We wanted something people will remember.”
Silvent also points out the work of Lee Houghton, formerly with Big aLICe Brewing, who is a familiar and friendly face in the Relative Risk taproom.
“Lee has been a good hire for us, for sure. I don’t think we planned on having a full-time bartender, although Lee is more like our taproom manager if you will,” Silvent said. “He kind of runs the show while we are gone, and we need him since we are constantly kegging beer and cleaning.
“The brewing side is a full-time job. Lee has brought a lot of new customers in and he’s got his own local following. We let him brew beer with us this year, which was great.”
As he looks back on Relative Risk’s first year, Silvent considers it a success.
“It has definitely met, if not exceeded, our expectations for what our first year has been,” he said. “The great beer reviews, the business reviews, that is what we were trying to capture. It’s been fun and we’re happy. We feel like we are running around like crazy, like any new business owner, but the reception from our customers is exactly what we were going for.”