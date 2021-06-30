GENEVA — The city has ushered in what proponents argue is a key component of police reform Geneva.
The nine-member Police Review Board — charged with hearing citizen complaints against officers — met for the first time Monday night.
The public meeting was live-streamed on YouTube, but a technical glitch cut that stream off at 58 minutes. The PRB met for over another hour.
Erica Collins, the group’s facilitator and assistant to City Manager Sage Gerling, said the meetings will not be live-streamed going forward.
The body and two alternates, chosen earlier this month by City Council, were greeted by Mayor Steve Valentino, as well as councilors Jan Regan, Laura Salamendra and Ken Camera, long-time supporters of the PRB.
“It’s a very special night,” said Valentino at the meeting held at the Geneva Housing Authority. “Thank you for your time. Thank you for your participation in this. And I appreciate the volunteerism. … Your commitment is going to be key to a successful board.”
The mayor emphasized section 15-4 of Local Law 1, which created the PRB. Among other things, it asks members to “conduct themselves at all times in a manner that will maintain public confidence in the fairness, impartiality and integrity of the PRB”; that they adhere to laws related to privacy and confidentiality of records; recuse themselves from complaints where they have a conflict of interest; and avoid discussing private PRB matters with the public.
Valentino noted that Council will be working with the new board to designate term lengths, as the initial body will serve in staggered terms of one, two and three years. Camera noted that those with shorter terms can ask for reappointment.
He complimented those selected, noting it “was a difficult decision to come up with the board” with a multitude of qualified candidates to choose from.
Camera credited “the young people of this community” for pushing for such a board, in reference to the People’s Peaceful Protest, Geneva’s Black Lives Matter organization that led weekly demonstrations last summer against police brutality and for reforms, the PRB a key component of that effort.
“It’s a triumph right to the roots of this community, what we’ve done,” Camera said.
Salamendra echoed Camera’s thoughts.
“This was a real people’s movement that fought for this board,” said Salamendra, the subject of scorn by many PRB opponents. “I look forward to a new era of accountability in the city.”
PRB board member Theresa Johnson acknowledged that not everyone thinks there is a need for such a government body in a city that has been polarized by the police reform debate which has taken place in Geneva and nationally since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Many PRB opponents claim city police, headed by Chief Mike Passalacqua, are fully able to handle officer misconduct and mete out discipline. Indeed, under Local Law 1, which created the PRB, the board has no disciplinary powers, but can merely make recommendations, which could include officer discipline or department policy changes. Discipline remains in the hands of the chief.
Johnson noted remarks by Passalacqua at a raucous police overtime discussion earlier this month, where he assailed some council members for a lack of support for his department. By extension, said Johnson, that likely includes the creation of the PRB.
As for the question of transparency, much of what is disclosed to the public regarding PRB actions that will likely remain confidential, as personnel matters are generally reserved for executive sessions. Meetings are public, but will be closed when discussing police complaints or other personnel matters.
As for what the public will ultimately learn about PRB doings, that will be for the city’s legal counsel to determine, said Collins.
“Once we cross that bridge, legal will help with the layout and foundation on what can and cannot be shared,” she said Tuesday.
Camera said Tuesday that the board serves as a “surrogate for the public.” He said he was glad he attended the meeting in person, where many PRB supporters were in the audience.
“The atmosphere in the room was tremendous,” Camera said.
The board will have a chair and a co-chair, but made no decisions Monday night.
Collins said considerable groundwork is ahead in the coming weeks for the new board.
“Moving forward, we will be looking into a leadership retreat for the members,” she said. “Subcommittees will take form to tackle projects set fourth, such as the complaint process, intake forms, disciplinary matrix and public relations, to name a few.”
The city will announce when the next PRB meeting takes place, said Collins.