ROSE — Nearly 80 years after a World War II bombing mission took his life and those of 309 fellow airmen, 1st Lt. John B. Thomas is returning home.
On Friday, the remains of Thomas, a Rose native, will arrive at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse. A special military ceremony will take place at the airport, and his remains will then be taken, with help from a special police escort, to Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose in preparation for calling hours and a special burial ceremony next week.
The events follow the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announcement last September that the airman’s remains were identified 79 years after he went missing in a dangerous daytime bombing mission.
There’s a host of testing that goes into identifying remains, but it was DNA that gave the agency the positive identification they needed to conclude the remains were those of Thomas. The DNA confirmation came by way of a nephew the airman never knew: Ed Thomas of Fleight Road in Arcadia.
“I submitted DNA in 2018,” he said at his home on Wednesday. “They didn’t share why. They didn’t ask any questions.”
Lt. Thomas was piloting “Aire Lobo,” one of 177 B-24 Liberator bombers that took off from Libya Aug. 1, 1943, crossing the Mediterranean Sea on their way to attack “Hitler’s gas station,” the oil-producing city of Ploiesti, Romania, north of Bucharest. The attack, called Operation Tidal Wave, was one of the most daring raids of the war, historians say, with bombers flying at low altitude to evade German radar with the hope of knocking out the oil fields and refineries providing the Nazis with fuel for the war effort.
Its success has been debated, especially in light of the high casualty count.
Thomas’ bomber hit its target, but was struck by fire in two places, including the cockpit, his nephew said. The bomber crashed, killing all but one of the crew members.
John Thomas was buried by Romanian citizens, as were many other airman who lost their lives on the mission. These soldiers were later moved to a cemetery in Belgium, Ed said, but some had no identification. His uncle was one of them.
“They became X-files because they had no ID,” he said.
‘It’s surreal’
He and family descendants are pleased that Lt. Thomas will get a proper burial after being listed as missing in action for so many years.
“It’s surreal, because you just never anticipate this,” he said. “What is the probability of identifying the remains?”
Ed, 71, never knew his Uncle John, a 1938 graduate of North Rose Central School District, where he was president of the 14-member class.
Ed’s father, George, and John were twin brothers. Their father was an attorney, and the brothers both aspired to higher education. However, there was only money for one to go straight on to college.
“My father said, ‘John, you go. You’re smarter than me,’” Ed said.
So, John went off to Cornell University to study agriculture, while Ed’s father went off to work at Gleason Works in Rochester, later heading to college and becoming a lawyer as well.
John didn’t get to finish at Cornell, attending two years before enlisting in the Army Air Corps — a predecessor to the U.S. Air Force — while Ed’s dad joined the Marines, surviving a torpedo strike and sinking of the aircraft carrier USS Wasp in 1942, as well as the bloody Battle of Guadalcanal against the Japanese in the South Pacific.
A love left behind
Lt. Thomas left behind his college sweetheart, Helena “Bunny” Emerson, a fellow Cornell student from Lake George to whom he became engaged in the spring of 1943.
“He was engaged in April and died in August,” he said.
Ed said Bunny went on to marry and have children, and his family opted not to reach out to her descendants about the discovery of the remains of her then-fiancé.
It wasn’t until Ed visited Cornell — he did so with a cousin, Donna Thomas Bliss of Canandaigua — that he learned his uncle had left a love note behind by way of a newspaper engagement announcement that was included in documents and photos the university kept on file for its service members.
Ed notes that through this process, he became reacquainted with Donna, 85, who the Army first contacted about the positive identification of Lt. Thomas’ remains.
“We reunited,” he said. “We’ve been planning this together.”
Gratitude to the Army
Donna, whose father, Herbert, was the older brother of John and George, is grateful her uncle is getting his just due.
“It was very heartwarming to hear (of his remains being identified),” she said. “We’re just overwhelmingly grateful.”
Ed praised the work of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency — in particular, his contact, Jim Bell, a civilian volunteer — for never giving up on his uncle and the many other MIAs from various wars who remain missing in action.
“The Army’s motto is no one’s left behind,” he said.
Ed also thinks of Lt. Thomas and all of those service members whose lives were taken so early.
“He was 23 years of age with this life ahead of him,” he said. “He and the thousands of his age sacrificed so much (in the war).”
Lt. Thomas’ remains are arriving Friday in Syracuse from U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Nebraska’s operations in preparations for May 19 calling hours, and his funeral and burial the next day. Veterans groups and county officials are among those taking part in the ceremony.
“It’s going to be very meaningful,” Donna said.
“This is a big deal to many people,” Ed added. “Lots of people want to become involved. I’ve had offers of people who want to sing the National Anthem. People want to honor him.”
The Army offered to bury Lt. Thomas at Arlington National Cemetery, but his decedents opted to lay him to rest with his family in Rose Cemetery.
He will be buried next to his twin brother, George.
The May 20 ceremony scheduling is intentional, Ed noted. It’s the date the brothers were born to Herbert B. and Anna Thomas back in 1920.