GENEVA — Last year, Matt and Santa Abraham created a scholarship with the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation called The Geneva High School Alumni Scholarship. It was founded to help a Geneva graduate alleviate financial hardship to be able to attend FLCC.
“We wanted to do something to help someone pursue their dreams,” Matt Abraham said. “As a product of the Geneva City School District and now a kindergarten teacher and coach for the district, I take great pride in Geneva and want to help.”
“We are excited to participate in FLCC’s Laker Day of Giving on May 5,” Santa Abraham added. “Our goal is to reach out to the Geneva community to challenge them to help us raise money to expand the scholarship.
"We will match up to $1,000. Donors can give on a personalized website for the scholarship and donations are tax-deductible.”
“I was very fortunate to have been selected for the scholarship," 2020 GHS graduate Aaron Brooks said. "It helped lift some financial tuition burden and was able to buy some books.”
The only limitation the scholarship has is the candidate has to have graduated from Geneva High School. The Abrahams didn’t want to limit the number of graduates who could apply for it. They wanted to keep it open no matter what year someone graduated.
“If 20 people donate $50 each, we’ll reach our goal of being able to provide a scholarship to one more person," Santa Abraham said. "We hope to make this scholarship sustainable for many years.”
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3M3a5s1.