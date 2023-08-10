GENEVA — A program that offers students, faculty, alumni, and the community a chance to study abroad, either on a short-term or for a whole semester, is now 10 years old.
Abroadia was founded in 2013 by Geneva native Tom Millington. Millington is executive director of the program and oversees marking and recruitment, program development, and risk management.
He graduated from Allegheny College, where he majored in Spanish and minored in history. He then attended Indiana State University, where he graduated in 1998 with a master’s degree in history.
In 2002, he started short-term seminars and a student summer program for U.S. faculty at Brethren Colleges Abroad in Pinar del Río, Cuba. During that time, he developed a fascination with Cuban history and culture.
Abroadia will work with students and faculty to help develop the right program for them in terms of what academics they want to study combined with the cultural experience.
“We are a small provider that works with Cuba, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and Panama,” Millington said. “We create programs for students, faculty, alumni groups, and members of the Geneva community.”
He said Abroadia ran a successful program to Cuba recently for Austin (Texas) Community College music students. His company also has organized a familiarization visit to Argentina for the professors from Xavier University in Cincinnati.
The program works with many colleges and universities, including the University of New Hampshire, University of Kentucky, Lafayette College, and Methodist University.
“Our mission is to foster better understanding and friendship between the people of the United States and Cuba and Latin America,” Millington said.
As for the company’s name: Millington said Abroadia came to light because the term “abroad” means international, and he thought the company provided students with the opportunity to broaden their perspectives through the experiences gained through the program.