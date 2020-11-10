SENECA FALLS — The Democrat running for a vacant town justice position used Monday’s count of mail-in/absentee ballots to mount a comeback.
Steve Kelley overcame an Election Day deficit of 1,727 to 1,657 to defeat Republican Thomas Ellis.
The Seneca County Board of Elections began Monday’s count with the town of Seneca Falls. Kelley tallied 551 more votes to finish with 2,208. Ellis received 225 additional votes, giving him 1,952.
Kelley will succeed Sean Laquidari, who resigned earlier in the year. Chuck Lafler is Seneca Falls’ other town justice.