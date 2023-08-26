BUTLER — A motorcycle operator died Friday, the result of an accident on Route 89 at the Montana Road intersection.
State police from the Wolcott barracks said a 36-year-old man, whom they have not yet named, was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson with a group of other riders, all of them traveling to Atlantic City, N.J. Troopers said the man appears to have lost control of his motorcycle on a wet, curved portion of the roadway, exiting the west shoulder. He was ejected from his motorcycle in a wooded area.
Police, who said no other riders or vehicles were affected, attempted life-saving measures without success. A Wayne County coroner assisted at the scene.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.