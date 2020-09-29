Shuttleworth business sign destroyed

The driver of a Hanson Aggregates concrete truck apparently lost control of the vehicle Tuesday morning, driving through and destroying the Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing's business sign on Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca, a few miles west of Geneva.

 Photo courtesy of W.P. Mahoney

