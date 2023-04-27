CANANDAIGUA — It’s not official yet, but Ontario County officials said another step in the rebuilding efforts at the sheriff’s office likely will come later this year.
At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff David Cirencione said representatives from the state Division of Criminal Justice Services wrapped up an assessment of the law enforcement division recently and will recommend accreditation for another five years.
“This is a major accomplishment and shows we are exceeding standards in professionalism ... for highway patrol operations and criminal investigations,” said Cirencione, who was accompanied by Undersheriff Mike Rago. “I am proud of the men and women who work here. Many were called in unannounced and questioned by the assessors about rules and regulations.”
Considered the gold standard in community policing, accreditation is earned by meeting well over 100 standards set by the state. Cirencione said the law enforcement division has achieved accreditation for five-year periods since the early 1990s.
Cirencione said the official accreditation will not come until a June 8 vote by the DCJS. County Administrator Chris DeBolt, Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Campbell, and Bristol town supervisor and a retired sheriff’s office Lt. Bob Green all talked to the assessors. DeBolt said the assessors were impressed by those who work in the sheriff’s office.
While DeBolt didn’t mention the resignation of a previous sheriff and undersheriff, he did indicate the positive reviews by state assessors came after a time of turmoil.
“They went through every nook and cranny of the sheriff’s department operations. They were impressed with the level of dedication, professionalism, training, and commitment of the men and women in this organization, top to bottom,” DeBolt said. “That speaks volumes about the sheriff’s office ... and also the support this board has shown to the office and the rebuilding efforts that have gone on over the last 16-18 months. It is noticed.”
“It’s nice to hear the department is checking all the right boxes,” Campbell added.
In other board matters:
• HOUSING — DeBolt gave a brief update on a comprehensive analysis of housing needs in the county. County officials are working with the consulting firm Urban Partners of Philadelphia, which began the study last year. It includes a survey that garnered numerous responses.
The analysis will include types of housing needed in the county as well as infrastructure, household size, income ranges, and ability to offer housing and transportation for jobs in the county. The study also addresses the homeless population and needs for low-income residents including housing, day care, and transportation.
DeBolt said county officials met last week with Urban Partners personnel, who will meet remotely during next week’s meeting of the board’s Planning & Environmental Quality Committee. That will be followed by meetings with stakeholders including municipal officials in the county’s cities, towns, and villages.
• SYMPATHY — The board approved a resolution of sympathy for Ray Montcrieff, who passed away recently. He served on the board as South Bristol town supervisor from 1996-99.
• APPRECIATION — The board approved a resolution of appreciation for Irene Coveny, who retired recently after 10 years as director of the county Office for the Aging.