CANANDAIGUA — People who live near the Canandaigua VA Medical Center should expect to see an increased emergency vehicle presence Saturday.
The reason? There will be an internal active shooter drill.
The drill will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fort Hill Avenue campus. It will involve local police and fire departments, the Ontario County sheriff’s office, state police, and other agencies.
VA officials said the drill will be used to evaluate and examine response to an active shooter incident. It will include providing emergency care on site, triaging, and taking victim actors to appropriate medical facilities.