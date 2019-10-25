LYONS — Just about everyone has a to-do list for the weekend — from serving as an Uber for our kids to dinner and a movie or a night out on the town.
But thanks to state legislation, you can add one more item to your weekend plans now: voting.
New York joins a host of other states offering early voting. It starts tomorrow and runs 10 days, until Sunday Nov. 3.
Those who prefer to select candidates on Election Day can still do so on Nov. 5. You also can vote by absentee ballot if you’ll be out of town.
In Lyons, the Wayne County Board of Elections is busy gearing up for not only Election Day but early voting. The county will have one early voting polling site, that being the Board of Elections offices in the Public Safety Building on the county campus on Route 31 in Lyons.
“We chose this site because it’s the center of the county,” said Mark Alquist, the Democratic election commissioner.
He said the county decided against offering additional early voting polling sites — unlike Ontario County, which has three — mostly because of costs.
“We had to purchase three new machines,” said Alquist, who said they run $11,000 each.
To ensure early voting could happen in each of New York’s 62 counties, the state Legislature allocated additional funds for the purchase of equipment.
The machines for the general election can’t be used for early voting, said Alquist.
“We have the bare minimum we need for the general election,” he said.
“Our machines are like 10 years old now,” added John Zornow, the Republican election commissioner, adding that the county is pondering a reserve fund to budget for new machines.
The county is well prepared for early voting, said Zornow and Alquist, thanks largely to the preparations of office staff: deputy commissioners Joyce Krebbeks and Kelley Borrelli and clerks Jennifer Johnson and Mindy Robinson.
In fact, Krebbeks and Borrelli were unavailable for an interview with the Finger Lakes Times because of election preparations, including regular calls with the state Board of Elections related to early voting.
“They have a wealth of knowledge,” Alquist said. “Wayne County’s very fortunate to have dedicated employees like Joyce and Kelley and Mindy and Jennifer.”
The goal of early voting is obvious, said Zornow: to expand voter participation.
“Studies have shown that early voting increases participation,” he said. “So let’s hope it does.”
Alquist noted that New York, home to some of the most archaic election laws in the nation, is one of the last states to adopt early voting.
To promote early voting, the Board of Elections has taken out some adds in local newspapers, but no one knows how many will show up.
Both Zornow and Alquist — part-time commissioners under Wayne County’s organizational chart for the Board of Elections — are glad it didn’t start next year, when there is a presidential election that is sure to produce a large turnout.
“It will be interesting to see how many people come out and give it a try,” said Johnson.
Robinson thinks places like New York City might find early voting useful, but she’s skeptical of how many Wayne County voters will take advantage.
On Saturday, the office will find out.