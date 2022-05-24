WATERLOO — Should the use of marijuana join alcohol as substances that Seneca County includes in its social host law?
That question will be debated at today’s 5:30 p.m. meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ public safety committee.
A month ago, the panel set a public hearing for May 10 on amending the social host law by holding those over the age of 18 responsible when they permit the consumption of alcohol, marijuana or other illegal drugs by minors at their residence. The recent legalization of marijuana use by adults prompted county officials to review the social host law.
At the public hearing, Supervisor Kyle Barnhart of Lodi raised concerns, saying the amendment appears to conflict with new marijuana regulations regarding use by minors. Ultimately, the amendment was referred back to committee.
County officials said the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has reported that teenage marijuana use is at its highest level in 30 years, and today’s teens are more likely to smoke marijuana than tobacco. The same officials noted recreational marijuana use by children and teenagers is not legal anywhere in the country, including New York state, and today’s marijuana plants are grown differently than in the past, sometimes containing 2-3 times more THC, the ingredient that makes people high. At the same time, the ingredient that has the most medical benefits, CBD, remains at about 1%.
The proposed amended local law states that underage consumption of alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs, whether at a small party or large gathering, “poses a risk to the residents of Seneca County as minors who consume alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs are more likely to engage in impaired, irresponsible, disruptive, loud or even dangerous behavior.” The county’s district attorney, sheriff, undersheriff, county attorney, probation director and project director of the Substance Abuse Coalition have endorsed the inclusion of marijuana in the law as a deterrent.
Karen Burcroff is project manager for the county Substance Abuse Coalition.
“My first and immediate response to that is the Coalition’s main focus is about protecting youth, and I assume that the county supervisors are also invested in protecting our youth as they are our future leaders, business owners, financial providers, parents, etc.,” said Karen Burcroff, project manager for the county Substance Abuse Coalition. “Developing brains don’t mature until the age of 24, and I believe that because of that growth, there is an increase in risk-taking behaviors. As a Coalition, we fully recognize that cannabis is legal for adult use and promote its responsible use, just like alcohol.”
Burcroff said social host ordinances provide a civil remedy by establishing fines to recoup costs incurred in dealing with the consequences of underage drinking, such as emergency services and law enforcement. She said marijuana use could fall under the same category.
“I am reaching out to the state Office of Cannabis for guidance to address the idea that it is legal for youth to consume cannabis,” Burcroff said. “I will share it with you as soon as I receive it.”